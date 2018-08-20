/ Register

Patwari brain revealed.

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by شاھین میزایل, Aug 20, 2018 at 7:42 AM.

    شاھین میزایل

    Thorough Pro

    No need to make fun of anyone. Political differences aside, every Pakistani deserves respect.
    No need to keep bringing the offensive stuff. elections are over, lets move on, be respectful, be positive, be productive. Before we can change Pakistan, we need to change ourselves, our attitudes and behaviour.
     
    Zibago

    Oh no this is just the start un key liye unkey bachon key liye Pakistan ki zameen tang kar dein gay ham
    And we actually mean it :devil:
     
    SmartGeek

    Ever since Imran Khan has become PM, Imranistan have been cruel and despicable. What is going on? So much for tabdheeli mindset that i fear that Imranistan might be Imran Khan's downfall if this trend continues.
     
    Hareeb

    The other 45% of population. :')
     
    Peaceful Civilian

    Patwari don't deserve anything. They are menace for society and threat for Peace due to gullu but culture.
    Those barking against our soldiers day & night , they are enemy of Pakistan.
     
    Thorough Pro

    You do what you choose, but then what differentiates you from them? especially when you bash someone for uncouth behaviour, why behave like them instead of taking the high ground? Where is the "change" that we have been rooting for? Change starts from within.


     
    Menace2Society

    Don't worry this mindset will be dead within 1 year.
     
