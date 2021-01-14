Pattern of attacks.

Sifar zero
27 Dec:Checkpost in Bolan overrun.
17 Feb:Outpost in Kahan attacked.
31st Mayost in Marwar attacked.
Note that these attacks were mostly against isolated checkposts far away from any human presence making reinforcements difficult.The outposts were overrun and looted completely.
An attack could also happen in this month also probably in the mid or the last days of July.
