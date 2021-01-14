What's new

Pattern of attacks.

Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
605
0
771
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
27 Dec:Checkpost in Bolan overrun.
17 Feb:Outpost in Kahan attacked.
31st May:Post in Marwar attacked.
Note that these attacks were mostly against isolated checkposts far away from any human presence making reinforcements difficult.The outposts were overrun and looted completely.
An attack could also happen in this month also probably in the mid or the last days of July.
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
640
0
654
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I think the terrorists will try a big attack on our forces soon. Reason being, there hasn't been a major terror attack (same size as marwar attack) in some time unless I've been mistaken?

As of according to @PanzerKiel our army is hitting them really hard...


This could mean 2 things.

1) our army and ssg has killed most of them off/taken down their ability to launch such attacks

2)they legged it back to afghan to plan another attack...

I'm hoping it's the first one inshallah
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China’s WJ-700 drone completes maiden flight, ‘creates new drone combat pattern’
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Beast
B
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China steps up cyber-attacks after disengagement from Pangong lake
Replies
1
Views
226
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
B
Chinese lab develops server resistant to cyber attacks
Replies
0
Views
157
Beidou2020
B
Shahzaz ud din
Pakistan seeks world action against India on ‘false flag’ Pulwama attack
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
4K
SMC
S
Jyotish
Featured Afghan women's rights advocate and negotiator injured in attack
Replies
1
Views
1K
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom