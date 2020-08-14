What's new

'Patriots governing Hong Kong': What does it mean?

'Patriots governing Hong Kong': What does it mean?
chinadaily.com.cn
Updated: 2021-02-23 06:30

Since the "one country, two systems" policy was implemented, China's central government has always supported the concept of "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong." But at the same time, the central government has also made it clear that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region should be governed by its patriotic residents.

In January, President Xi Jinping once again stressed the importance of "patriots governing Hong Kong", regarding it as a fundamental principle that is key to China's national sovereignty, security and development interests.

So what does the concept of "patriots governing Hong Kong" means?



