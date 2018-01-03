/ Register

  • Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Patriotic people of Ahwaz on the street, once again proved their loyalty to Islamic republic

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by mohammad45, Jan 3, 2018 at 3:26 PM.

  1. Jan 3, 2018 at 3:26 PM #1
    mohammad45

    mohammad45 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,272
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,844 / -2
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    مردم خوزستان با شرکت در راهپیمایی "شکوه وحدت" مهر تثبیتی بر کارنامه ولایتمداری خویش حک کردند و با اعلام برائت از اهانت‌کنندگان به غرور ملی کشورمان راه خود را از بیگانگان جدا ساختند.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Jan 3, 2018 at 3:27 PM #2
    mohammad45

    mohammad45 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,272
    Joined:
    Oct 2, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,844 / -2
    Country:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    This people deserves the bests
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Jan 3, 2018 at 4:06 PM #3
    B@KH

    B@KH FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,876
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,498 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Everyone knows that wahabi and Bahai thugs and gangs cannot sustain in Islamic Iran. why the people are lenient to them and tolerate them. why these gangs are allowed to conspire for months and then allowed to disturb peace and kill poor Iranain people before they are allowed to go back their dens after seeing massive presence of people in support of Islamic Revolution. This time it was very much organized and controlled rebellion by these bahai and wahabi gangs. Iranian people should launch boycott movement of these bahai and wahabi gangs to highlight them since many of them are immigrants and have foreign roots. they tried to hijack the protests against rohani policies. people should push the leaders to End this wahabi and bahai game for ever.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Similar Threads
  1. The HBS Guy

    People's republics

    The HBS Guy, Dec 24, 2010, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    4
    Views:
    582
    applesauce
    Dec 25, 2010
  2. Last Hope

    Prove the patriotism!

    Last Hope, Jul 2, 2011, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    17
    Views:
    1,346
    Pride
    Jul 3, 2011
  3. Major Sam

    Once Again: Drone strike kills four people in Miranshah bazaar

    Major Sam, Jul 3, 2013, in forum: Pakistan's Internal Security
    Replies:
    35
    Views:
    2,119
    balixd
    Jul 5, 2013
  4. Pomegranate

    Once Again Time Has Proved India has Weak Defense System

    Pomegranate, Nov 21, 2016, in forum: Pakistan Army
    Replies:
    32
    Views:
    3,010
    Ea Returns
    Nov 22, 2016
  5. mohammad45

    People of Bojnurd held rally against rioters proving their loyalty to Islamic republic

    mohammad45, Jan 3, 2018 at 3:30 PM, in forum: Iranian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    10
    Views:
    169
    yavar
    Jan 3, 2018 at 7:44 PM
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)