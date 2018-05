This is the Patriot missile defense system that just 'failed catastrophically' in Saudi Arabia

Developed by Raytheon, the MIM-104 Patriot became operational in 1985 and is now the US Army's main missile defense system.

Each Patriot launcher holds four missile canisters.

The Patriot fires two kinds of missiles: the Pac-2s and Pac-3s.

Only one Pac-2, which the Saudis used to try to shoot down the Houthi missiles over the weekend, fits in a canister.

Pac-2s have a maximum speed of Mach 5, a maximum range of more than 60 miles and a maximum altitude of 20 miles.

Four Pac-3s, on the other hand, which are smaller than Pac-2s, fit in each canister.

They have a maximum speed of Mach 5, a maximum range of 9 to 28 miles, depending on the target, and a maximum altitude of 6 to 9 miles.

Here's what an empty launcher looks like.

And how it's loaded.

The electrical power plant, seen here, powers the Patriot defense system.

The engagement control station holds a bunch of computers that feed the battery information.

The commander of the battery is stationed and fed data in the battery command post.