Patrice Lumumba: Why a tooth is all that remains of the Congolese hero All that remains of Congo's murdered leader Patrice Lumumba is being handed to his family in Brussels.

MI6 and the death of Patrice Lumumba A letter from a member of the British House of Lords has raised fresh questions over Western complicity in the death of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba in 1961, the BBC's Gordon Corera reports.

Shot dead by a firing squad in 1961 with the tacit backing of former colonial power Belgium, his body was then buried in a shallow grave, dug up, transported 200km (125 miles), interred again, exhumed and then hacked to pieces and finally dissolved in acid.The Belgian police commissioner, Gerard Soete, who oversaw and participated in the destruction of the remains took the tooth, he later admitted.He also talked about a second tooth and two of the corpse's fingers, but these have not been found.The tooth is now set to be returned to the family at a ceremony in Brussels.Soete's impulse to pocket the body parts echoed the behaviour of European colonial officials down the decades who took remains back home as macabre mementoes.But it also served as a final humiliation of a man that Belgium considered an enemy.Soete, appearing in a documentary in 1999, described the tooth and fingers he took as "a type of hunting trophy". The language suggests that for the Belgian policeman, Lumumba - who was revered across the continent as a leading voice of African liberation - was less than human.For Lumumba's daughter, Juliana, the question is whether the perpetrators were human."What amount of hatred must you have to do that?" she asks."This is a reminder of what happened with the Nazis, taking pieces of people - and that's a crime against humanity," she told the BBC.IMAGE SOURCE,JELLE VERMEERSCHImage caption,Gerard Soete's daughter showed the tooth, in a padded box, to a photographer in 2016Lumumba had risen to become prime minister at the age of 34. Elected in the final days of colonial rule, he headed the cabinet of the newly independent nation.In June 1960, at the handover of power, Belgian King Baudouin praised the colonial administration and spoke about his ancestor, Léopold II, as the "civiliser" of the country.There was no mention of the millions who died or were brutalised under his reign when he ruled what was then known as the Congo Free State as his personal property.This failure to acknowledge the past foreshadowed years of denial in Belgium, which it has only now begun to come to terms with.Lumumba was not so reticent.In an address that was not scheduled on the official programme, the prime minister spoke about the violence and degradation that the Congolese had suffered.In devastating rhetoric, interrupted by rounds of applause and a standing ovation when he concluded, he described "the humiliating slavery that was imposed on us by force".The Belgians were stunned, according to academic Ludo De Witte, who wrote a ground-breaking account of the assassination.Never before had a black African dared to speak like this in front of Europeans. The prime minister, who De Witte says had been described as an illiterate thief in the Belgian press, was seen as having humiliated the king and other Belgian officials.IMAGE SOURCE,AFPImage caption,Patrice Lumumba (R) and ally Joseph Okito (L) were arrested in December 1960Some have said that with his speech Lumumba signed his own death warrant, but his murder the following year was also wrapped up in Cold War manoeuvres and a Belgian desire to maintain control.The Americans also plotted his death because of a possible pivot towards the Soviet Union and his uncompromising anti-colonialism, while a British official wrote a memo suggesting that killing him was an option.Nevertheless, there seemed to be a personal element to the way Lumumba was vilified and pursued.The total destruction of the body, as well as a way to get rid of the evidence, seems like an effort to obliterate Lumumba from the memory. There would be no memorial, making it almost possible to deny that he existed at all. It was not enough just to bury him.But he is still remembered.Not least by his daughter Juliana - a prime mover in the campaign to get the tooth returned home, who is travelling to Brussels to receive it.She lets out a warm chuckle as she recalls her childhood memories. As the youngest, and the only girl in the family, she says she was very close to her father.Ms Lumumba was "less than five" when he became prime minister. She remembers being allowed to be in his office "just sitting and looking at my father when he was working. For me it was daddy."But she recognises that her father "belongs to the country, because he died for Congo… and for his own values and convictions of the dignity of the African person".She acknowledges that the handing over of the tooth in Belgium and bringing it back to the Democratic Republic of Congo is symbolic "because what remains is not really enough. But he has to come back to his country where his blood was shed."The tooth will be taken around the vast country before being buried in the capital.For years, though, the Lumumba family did not know exactly what had happened to their father as official silence surrounded the circumstances of his death.Lumumba's journey from prime minister to victim of assassination took less than seven months.Shortly after independence, the country was hit by a secessionist crisis as the mineral-rich south-eastern Katanga province declared that it was splitting off from the rest of the country.In the political chaos that followed, Belgian troops were sent in on the grounds that they would protect Belgian nationals, but they also helped support the Katangan administration, which was seen as more sympathetic.Lumumba himself was dismissed as prime minster by the president and just over a week later army chief of staff Col Joseph Mobutu seized power.Lumumba was then placed under house arrest, escaped and re-arrested in December 1960, before being held in the west of the country.His presence there was seen as a possible source of instability and the Belgian government encouraged his transfer to Katanga.During the flight there on 16 January 1961 he was assaulted. He was also beaten on arrival as the Katangan leaders pondered what to do with him.Eventually it was decided that he would face a firing squad and on 17 January he was shot, along with two allies.This is when police commissioner Soete stepped in. Realising that the bodies could be discovered, a decision was taken "to make them disappear once and for all! There must be no trace left," according to testimony quoted in De Witte's book The Assassination of Lumumba.Armed with saws, sulphuric acid, face masks and whisky, Soete then led a team to move, destroy and dispose of the remains. It was a process that he was later to describe as travelling "to the depths of hell".But it was not until nearly 40 years later, in 1999, that he publicly acknowledged that he was involved and that he still actually had a tooth in his possession. He said he had got rid of the other body parts he took.Ms Lumumba sighs deeply when she recalls hearing that there was a part of her father that still existed."You can understand what I felt about that," she says, her voice full of emotion.It is not known what Soete did with the tooth when it was in his possession. A photograph shows it in a padded box, but whether it was on display is not clear.But it did remain in his family.It resurfaced in 2016 when Soete's daughter, Godelieve, gave an interview to Belgian magazine Humo, published just before the 55th anniversary of Lumumba's killing.IMAGE SOURCE,JELLE VERMEERSCHImage caption,A picture in Godelieve Soete's photo album shows her father, Gerard, on the right with his brother, Michel, who also took part in the destruction of the bodiesShe spoke about her "poor daddy" who had to suffer with the knowledge of what he did. Ms Soete also thought her family should get an apology for the order the Belgian authorities gave her father.She said he had kept a private archive and though after his death in 2000 a lot was thrown away, she "was able to save interesting things".Among those things was the tooth that she brought out to show the interviewer and photographer.It was then seized by the Belgian police after De Witte filed a complaint and following a four-year legal battle, a court ruled that it should be returned to the Lumumba family.As part of the campaign to get it back, Ms Lumumba wrote a moving and poetic open letter to King Philippe."Why, after his terrible murder, have Lumumba's remains been condemned to remain a soul forever wandering, without a grave to shelter his eternal rest?" she asked.With the return of the tooth, the former prime minister will have a final resting place in a special mausoleum in the capital, Kinshasa."This is what we usually do in our culture, we like to bury our dead," said Congolese historian and the country's UN ambassador, Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja."It is a comfort for the family and the people of the Congo because Lumumba is our hero and we would like to give him a decent burial."Despite the burial there is still a need to reckon with the past.De Witte's book, which shattered years of official silence, led to the creation in 1999 of a parliamentary inquiry charged with determining the "exact circumstances of the assassination… and the possible involvement of Belgian politicians".In its conclusions two years later it wrote that the "norms of international politically correct thinking were different" in the 1960s. Nevertheless, despite not uncovering a document ordering the murder of Lumumba, the inquiry found that certain members of the government "were morally responsible for circumstances leading to the death".The Belgian foreign minister at the time, Louis Michel, then expressed "apologies" and "profound and sincere" regrets to the Lumumba family and the Congolese people.Prof Nzongola-Ntalaja, speaking to the BBC in a personal capacity, does not believe Belgium has fully accepted its role in the killing. "Belgium refuses to take responsibility for something which they know they did - so it is not totally satisfactory," he said.Belgian prosecutors are treating the murder as a war crime but 10 of the 12 suspects identified have died and, a decade in, the investigation is moving very slowly.The handover of the tooth will be another element in the process towards reconciliation between Belgium and DR Congo over the colonial era and Lumumba's death."It's a step - and we need to go further," his daughter says.But she also argues that there needs to be some reckoning on the Congolese side, as some of her compatriots were also involved in her father's death."We have to accept our history - the good and the bad of it."And in a flourish worthy of the former prime minster, she says "we need to know our past, to build our future and to live in the present".The burial of the tooth - planned to coincide with the 61st anniversary of Lumumba's famous independence-day speech - will offer an opportunity to revisit that past.

MI6 and the death of Patrice Lumumba

When he asked her whether MI6 might have had something to do with it, he recalls her saying: "We did. I organised it."During long interviews I conducted with her for the BBC and for a book that in part covered MI6 and the crisis in the Congo , she never made a similar direct admission and she has denied that there was a "licence to kill" for the British Secret Service.But piecing together information suggests that while MI6 did not kill the politician directly, it is possible - but hard to prove definitively - that it could have had some kind of indirect role.Daphne Park was the MI6 officer in the Congo at a crucial point in the country's history. She arrived just before the Congo received independence from Belgium in the middle of 1960.Congo's first elected prime minister was Patrice Lumumba who was immediately faced with a breakdown of order. There was an army revolt while secessionist groups from the mineral-rich province of Katanga made their move and Belgian paratroopers returned, supposedly to restore security.Lumumba made a fateful step - he turned to the Soviet Union for help. This set off panic in London and Washington, who feared the Soviets would get a foothold in Africa much as they had done in Cuba.In the White House, President Eisenhower held a National Security Council meeting in the summer of 1960 in which at one point he turned to his CIA director and used the word "eliminated" in terms of what he wanted done with Lumumba.The CIA got to work. It came up with a series of plans - including snipers and poisoned toothpaste - to get rid of the Congolese leader. They were not carried out because the CIA man on the ground, Larry Devlin, said he was reluctant to see them through.Murder was also on the mind of some in London. A Foreign Office official called Howard Smith wrote a memo outlining a number of options. "The first is the simple one of removing him from the scene by killing him," the civil servant (and later head of MI5) wrote of Lumumba, who was ousted from power but still considered a threat.MI6 never had a formal "licence to kill". However, at various times killing has been put on the agenda - but normally at the behest of politicians rather than the spies.Anthony Eden, prime minister at the time of Suez, had made it clear he wanted Nasser dead and more recently David Owen has said that as Foreign Secretary, he had a conversation with MI6 about killing Idi Amin in Uganda (neither of which came to anything).But in January 1961, Lumumba was dead.Did Britain and America actually kill him? Not directly. He went on the run, was captured and handed over by a new government to a secessionist group whom they knew would kill him.The actual killing was done by fighters from the Congo along with Belgians- and with the almost certain connivance of the Belgian government who hated him even more than the American and the British.The comments attributed to Daphne Park by Lord Lea are subtler than saying that Britain killed Lumumba.Lord Lea claims Baroness Park told him that Britain had "organised" the killing. This is more possible.Among the senior politicians in the Congo who made the decision to hand Lumumba over to those who eventually did kill him were two men with close connections to Western intelligence.One of them was close to Larry Devlin and the CIA but the other was close to Daphne Park. She had actually rescued him from danger by smuggling him to freedom in the back of her small Citroen car when Lumumba's people had guessed he was in contact with her.Do these contacts and relationships mean MI6 could have been complicit in some way in the death of Lumumba? It is possible that they knew about it and turned a blind eye, allowed it to happen or even actively encouraged it - what we would now call "complicity" - as well as the other possibility of having known nothing.The killing would have almost certainly happened anyway because so many powerful people and countries wanted Lumumba dead.Whitehall sources describe the claims of MI6 involvement as "speculative". But with Daphne Park dying in March 2010 and the MI6 files resolutely closed, the final answer on Britain's role may remain elusive.