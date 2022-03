The Government of the Slovak Republic has announced Patria to be the winner of the tender for BOV 8x8 programme. Patria will supply Slovakia with armoured wheeled vehicles as well as contributes to the creation of new jobs in the regions with currently high unemployment rates. The government decision was based on bids submitted at the end of 2021, as well as vehicle and weapon system tests carried out in February 2022. Patria’s offer was the best match to the requirements.