Patients Turning Serious in 3-4 Days, Havoc in Vizag: New AP Strain Might be 15 Times More Virulent

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has discovered N440K variant, that might be responsible for creating havoc in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the State, experts said. Though it is too early to conclude that the new variant, which is being called the AP strain, is behind the huge surge in some parts of state.

The strain first discovered in Kurnool, is considered to be at least 15 times more virulent than the earlier ones, and may be even stronger than the Indian variants of B1.617 and B1.618, a report in The Hindu said.


District COVID Special Officer PV Sudhakar said that they have observed that the new variant has shorter incubation period and the progress of the disease is much rapid. In the earlier cases, a patient affected with Covid-19 would take at least a week to reach the hypoxia or dyspnea stage, but now patients are reaching the serious condition stage within three or four days. Sudhakar added that it has led to pressure on beds with oxygen and ICU beds.

Unlike the first wave, a shorter exposure is enough to acquire the virus, experts say adding that it could further infect four to five people within a shorter span.


Experts have added that this variant is highly unpredictable. “Most essentially, none is spared, as we have observed that it is affecting the younger population in a big way, including those who are fitness freaks and have high immunity levels. It is also observed that cytokine storm is occurring faster, and some are responding to treatment and some are not,” Dr Sudhakar added.


“We are still to ascertain, which strain is in circulation right now, as samples have been sent to CCMB for analysis. But one thing is certain that the variant at present which is in circulation in Visakhapatnam is quite different from what we have seen during the first wave last year,” District Collector V Vinay Chand, who is updated about the developments by senior doctors in the health department said.

Patients Turning Serious in 3-4 Days, Havoc in Vizag: New AP Strain Might be 15 Times More Virulent

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has discovered N440K variant, that might be responsible for creating havoc in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the State, experts said.
M

Mad Scientist 2.0

Apr 14, 2020
One thing can be said the situation is pretty grim, death is surmounting which is not being reflected in figures , health system failed more or less it is upto higher power to save people.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
I have said this at the very start of this pandemic that watch out for India, it has got the full potential to become the nursery of this virus for a very long time ,hence becoming a constant nuisance for the rest of the world. No one is safe, until everyone is safe. The only thing it can compare to China is the population. No "Shinning India" non sense and western countries projection of India as some sort of global power can change the ground realities of India. What it is now, a third variant of this virus found in India?
 
M

Mad Scientist 2.0

Apr 14, 2020
Taimoor Khan said:
I have said this at the very start of this pandemic that watch out for India, it has got the full potential to become the nursery of this virus for a very long time ,hence becoming a constant nuisance for the rest of the world. No one is safe, until everyone is safe. The only thing it can compare to China is the population. No "Shinning India" non sense and western countries projection of India as some sort of global power can change the ground realities of India. What it is now, a third variant of this virus found in India?
The virus is pretty good at mutating itself pretty rapidly and many variants may be available in next few month which can cause more trouble for the country's existing health care system which is already crumbling under the weight of total cases a fraction of which is been revealed.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
Mad Scientist 2.0 said:
The virus is pretty good at mutating itself pretty rapidly and many variants may be available in next few month which can cause more trouble for the country's existing health care system which is already crumbling under the weight of total cases a fraction of which is been revealed.
Hope your folks stay safe. I am hearing on news that even fully vaccinated Indians are falling pray to this new virus variant.
 
Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

Aug 23, 2008
Indian viruses are proving to be as persistent and obnoxious as internet Hindus


Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
Isn't Vizag the same place where there was an industrial gas leak few months ago? What if their lungs were already harmed backed then and now covid is just accelerating it? Just a theory...
 
