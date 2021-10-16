Pathum Thani man dies after Sinopharm jab A 53-year-old man in Pathum Thani died on Friday after receiving a second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, authorities said.

53-year-old's only health issue was high blood pressure, says uncleA 53-year-old man in Pathum Thani died on Friday after receiving a second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine, authorities said.Somchai Pramuansab was found dead inside a house in Soi Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 13 in tambon Prachathipat of Thanyaburi district at 8pm, said Pol Capt Praphan Ruangsuwan, deputy inspector of Pratunam Chulalongkorn police.Blood was spotted around his nose and mouth. However, no physical injuries were observed and his property was intact, suggesting no sign of foul play.The dead man’s 70-year-old uncle, who gave his name as Chaliao, told reporters his nephew was working at a factory in the Rangsit area. He was is good health except for high blood pressure, the man said.Somchai received his second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday and later complained about pain in one leg, heart palpitations and fatigue, he said.The body has been sent to Thammasat University Hospital for a post-mortem.The government pays compensation in cases where a person experiences a severe adverse reaction, becomes severely and permanently disabled or dies within three weeks of a Covid vaccination.In one recent case, a 20-year-old college student whose leg was amputated after he received the second jab of a mixed-dose vaccine regimen has received 400,000 baht from the National Health Security Office (NHSO) in Surat Thani.Under the no-fault programme, an illness requiring continuous treatment is compensated to a maximum of 100,000 baht, while the maximum compensation for partial disability following a Covid vaccination is 240,000 baht. Compensation in the case of death or severe permanent disability is up to 400,000 bahtFrom May 19 to Oct 12, the NHSO has approved 293 million baht in compensation to 3,972 people, of whom 47 have been left permanently disabled.