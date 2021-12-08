What's new

Pathan Bhai's message to pakistanis who are rejoicing Bipin's death

Its funny you know. You indians cry when idiots rejoice the death of your fallen soldiers or in this case CDS. Yet when it comes to our soldiers being martyred, you indians are first to laugh, to berrate us. To mock their deaths. All i can say is what goes around comes around
 
Just looked at this channel, I can see why these Indians are posting his videos here, he loves licking their asses, talking about respect when all his videos are anti - Pakistan 😂😂 man these lot have no shame, demanding respect 😂
 
lol why should I care what this guy has to say, I don't even know this dude?
beside yall do the same even in civilian deaths like plane crash and stuff -
Why are you expecting us to behave when yall are dehumanizing us for decades after decades?
 
