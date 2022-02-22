What's new

Path 2 to Balochistan issue

Salik

Baloch people have an identity which gives them confidence and belief to live their life with distinction and show it to the world. Their history might go very deep into past but events of past 70 years have proven that they're here to stay.

Now, Pakistan can actually help them to achieve their glory.

- First, the Baloch people want to protect their land.

This concept isn't new in Pakistan. Many people are protecting their land. An example below;

"The example of Hunza is, however, being cited where no person can sell his or her property to the non-locals and this restriction is civil in nature..."

So Balochistan can have this thing.

Baloch people from across the country will be able to buy property in Balochistan. Other non-locals would buy on time basis, for example after fifty years they'll sell it back.


- The head of Balochistan could be called CM or 'Sardar e Balochistan'. A sardar is normally chosen for lifetime.


- Set the domain of every tribe so that they can solve intertribal matters accordingly, as well as having their area of expertise.


- Kartarpur Corridor is helping bridge people of Pakistan and India. Balochistan has potential to bring Pakistan and Iran closer.
 
MikeAlphaEchoAlpha

The Baluchistan issue's answer lies in Islamabad/ Rawalpindi. I don't agree with you on giving Baluchistan a special status, there is no need for it.
Just build a decent State presence( Good police, quality education, robust healthcare easy access to gov. instituitions.) All people want is to live a decent life.

Gov should stop blaming india and accept that we have failed to fully integrate Baluchistan into Pakistan.

For many pakistanis Baluchistani is an alien land, some distant place never to visit or talk about. We have to change this mindset. When you have a good connetivity between all people all this ethno centric mess will vanish itself.
 
Areesh

Nonsense

Without defeating BLA/BLF/BRA militarily no solution of Balochistan is possible

No economic development or progress is possible with BLA/BLF raiding army posts

No dialogue is possible if BLA /BLF thinks it is winning war on ground

Nobody would want to visit Kech or Awaran if there are armed thugs roaming around and kill anyone anytime

We need to be realistic. All this give identity, economic development is all hogwash to cover up our military failures in Baluchistan
 
Areesh

Even that is not needed

Path 1: Drones for both surveillance and attack particularly in mountain ranges of Baloch areas
Path 2: A very strong human intelligence network and continuous IBOs based on that network
Path 3: Economic development (this is only possible after path 1 and path2 are successful)
 

