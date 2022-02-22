Path 2 to Balochistan issue

Baloch people have an identity which gives them confidence and belief to live their life with distinction and show it to the world. Their history might go very deep into past but events of past 70 years have proven that they're here to stay.



Now, Pakistan can actually help them to achieve their glory.



- First, the Baloch people want to protect their land.



This concept isn't new in Pakistan. Many people are protecting their land. An example below;



"The example of Hunza is, however, being cited where no person can sell his or her property to the non-locals and this restriction is civil in nature..."



So Balochistan can have this thing.



Baloch people from across the country will be able to buy property in Balochistan. Other non-locals would buy on time basis, for example after fifty years they'll sell it back.





- The head of Balochistan could be called CM or 'Sardar e Balochistan'. A sardar is normally chosen for lifetime.





- Set the domain of every tribe so that they can solve intertribal matters accordingly, as well as having their area of expertise.





- Kartarpur Corridor is helping bridge people of Pakistan and India. Balochistan has potential to bring Pakistan and Iran closer.