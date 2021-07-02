What's new

Patent images reveal updated VinFast SUV

VinFast first showed off the VF33 back in January 2021, but patent images unearthed by Drive show a revised front end with new light signatures when compared with the images released by the company at the beginning of the year.

The VF33 is expected to be offered with both petrol and electric powertrains, with the latter using a 106kWh battery to power dual 150kW electric motors for up to a claimed 550km of range.

Meanwhile, the petrol version will use a 2.0-litre engine putting out 170kW and 350Nm.

Patent images reveal updated VinFast SUV

