PAT announces to support PPP in NA-133 by-election

The by-election in the NA-133 constituency will be held on December 5.While announcing to support Pakistan People’s Party candidate in the Lahore by-election, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) has directed its voters to vote for Aslam Gill on December 5.The election commission has decided the deployment of Rangers by-election in NA-133 constituency of Lahore.The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sent a letter to the Punjab Home Department seeking deployment of paramilitary Rangers for holding a by-election in NA-133, sources said.The provincial election commission has not yet received any reply from the home department, according to sources.“The election commission will decide the polling scheme for the by-election by November 20,” sources said.According to sources, the Rangers will assist to control the law and order situation during the election. Police as well as the Rangers will be posted at polling stations during the by-election.Moreover, CCTV cameras will also be installed at polling stations during the election.