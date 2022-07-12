What's new

Passports, CNICs will be blocked over heckling against PML-N, warns Rana Sanaullah

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

1657650348525.png

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday while announcing major action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, said that the national identity cards and passports will be blocked for heckling against citizens and especially the leaders of Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a series of Tweets, the federal minister while taking a dig at former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan said that a so-called political party and its leader, who is suffering from insanity, had launched a campaign based on political hatred, malice, sedition and mischief and for security measures in view, I address all Pakistani citizens, especially the friends of the PML-N that if you encounter “sick followers of Imran Khan” while traveling, in the bazaar or anywhere, and they start "roaring" or "biting" you, you can make their video from your mobile phone instead of taking the law into your own hands.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546875942852755463

Rana Sanaullah asked the PML-N workers to send the video of sick followers of the PTI chairman to the Director Cyber Crime, FIA either through WhatsApp or by tagging the FIA on social media and the law enforcers will take strict action and even block their identity cards and passports.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546875950389936131

He also wrote that a case would also be registered against the hecklers.
Jango

Jango

Since when did shouting at someone or heckling become a crime?

This is your interior minister saying this folks, just imagine.

How can you cancel the CNIC of someone on the basis of this?

Idhr terrorists, convicted criminals, aur killers kay CNIC cancel nhn hotay, and they are gonna do this for heckling someone?

Can't wait to see someone take this to court.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

اوئے رانے مچھاں آلی باندری
پہلی بات تو یہ کوئی فخر کی بات نہیں کہ کسی کے پاس پاکستانی پاسپورٹ ہو یہ ایک بدقسمتی ہے کہ بندہ دنیا میں آیا اور اسکو پاکستانی پاسپورٹ ملا ہو ۔ نا کہیں آنے کا نا جانے کا ۔
رہی بات شناختی کارڈ کی تو وہ تیرے نادرا والے ابے 10 ہزار میں کتے کا بھی کارڈ بنا دیتے ہیں بندہ چاہے ایرانی ہو افغانی ہو انڈین ہو یا بنگالی بس 4 پیسے دو شناختی کارڈ حاضر

رہی بات قانون کی تو وہ تم بتی بنا کر آدھا خود لے لو باقی آدھا مریم کو دے دو ۔ اگر پھر بھی بتی لمبی ہو تو بقیہ باجرے کو دے دو ۔
لل لینڑی دا نا ہووے تے
مریم نے ایک کتا پالا موچھوں والا موچھوں والا
 
Darth Vader

Darth Vader

People of Pakistan, how dare you raise your voice against the masters, arnt you forgetting slaves and peasant dont have any rights.
They can kill you and courts wont give justice to your family.
They can take your rights given by the constitution but police and judges won't say anything.
If you raise voice, military themselves will you put you in blacksites.

Never forget Pakistani life worths nothing
 
IceCold

IceCold

Imran Khan said:
اوئے رانے مچھاں آلی باندری
پہلی بات تو یہ کوئی فخر کی بات نہیں کہ کسی کے پاس پاکستانی پاسپورٹ ہو یہ ایک بدقسمتی ہے کہ بندہ دنیا میں آیا اور اسکو پاکستانی پاسپورٹ ملا ہو ۔ نا کہیں آنے کا نا جانے کا ۔
رہی بات شناختی کارڈ کی تو وہ تیرے نادرا والے ابے 10 ہزار میں کتے کا بھی کارڈ بنا دیتے ہیں بندہ چاہے ایرانی ہو افغانی ہو انڈین ہو یا بنگالی بس 4 پیسے دو شناختی کارڈ حاضر

رہی بات قانون کی تو وہ تم بتی بنا کر آدھا خود لے لو باقی آدھا مریم کو دے دو ۔ اگر پھر بھی بتی لمبی ہو تو بقیہ باجرے کو دے دو ۔
لل لینڑی دا نا ہووے تے
مریم نے ایک کتا پالا موچھوں والا موچھوں والا
Well said! Bohat ala.
 
KendoKhan

KendoKhan

Am I reading this correctly, is this minister threatening the people with cancellation of their identity documentation?

Wow, just when you thought corruption in Pakistan couldn't get any lower, it throws a Yorker and catches you by surprise.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 861071
Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday while announcing major action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, said that the national identity cards and passports will be blocked for heckling against citizens and especially the leaders of Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a series of Tweets, the federal minister while taking a dig at former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan said that a so-called political party and its leader, who is suffering from insanity, had launched a campaign based on political hatred, malice, sedition and mischief and for security measures in view, I address all Pakistani citizens, especially the friends of the PML-N that if you encounter “sick followers of Imran Khan” while traveling, in the bazaar or anywhere, and they start "roaring" or "biting" you, you can make their video from your mobile phone instead of taking the law into your own hands.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546875942852755463

Rana Sanaullah asked the PML-N workers to send the video of sick followers of the PTI chairman to the Director Cyber Crime, FIA either through WhatsApp or by tagging the FIA on social media and the law enforcers will take strict action and even block their identity cards and passports.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546875950389936131

He also wrote that a case would also be registered against the hecklers.
harami, fear monger-er ...
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Very good.

Treat the people like shit. Increase the pressure and abuse the awam.

Either they will become slaves or they will rise up and kill thier enemies.



One day soon those who heckle will be those who shoot. Ask Abe about that.

KendoKhan said:
Am I reading this correctly, is this minister threatening the people with cancellation of their identity documentation?

Wow, just when you thought corruption in Pakistan couldn't get any lower, it throws a Yorker and catches you by surprise.
These cowards can't do shit. It's completely illegal. They just want to spread fear because they are terrified.
 
waz

waz

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 861071
Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday while announcing major action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, said that the national identity cards and passports will be blocked for heckling against citizens and especially the leaders of Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a series of Tweets, the federal minister while taking a dig at former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan said that a so-called political party and its leader, who is suffering from insanity, had launched a campaign based on political hatred, malice, sedition and mischief and for security measures in view, I address all Pakistani citizens, especially the friends of the PML-N that if you encounter “sick followers of Imran Khan” while traveling, in the bazaar or anywhere, and they start "roaring" or "biting" you, you can make their video from your mobile phone instead of taking the law into your own hands.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546875942852755463

Rana Sanaullah asked the PML-N workers to send the video of sick followers of the PTI chairman to the Director Cyber Crime, FIA either through WhatsApp or by tagging the FIA on social media and the law enforcers will take strict action and even block their identity cards and passports.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1546875950389936131

He also wrote that a case would also be registered against the hecklers.
Hahahahahhaha heckling should be the last of their worries with the anger building.
You’d think this was a comedy movie if you watched from the outside.
 

