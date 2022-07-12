Passports, CNICs will be blocked over heckling against PML-N, warns Rana Sanaullah Passports, CNICs will be blocked over heckling against PML-N, warns Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday while announcing major action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, said that the national identity cards and passports will be blocked for heckling against citizens and especially the leaders of Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz (PML-N).In a series of Tweets, the federal minister while taking a dig at former PM and PTI chairman Imran Khan said that a so-called political party and its leader, who is suffering from insanity, had launched a campaign based on political hatred, malice, sedition and mischief and for security measures in view, I address all Pakistani citizens, especially the friends of the PML-N that if you encounter “sick followers of Imran Khan” while traveling, in the bazaar or anywhere, and they start "roaring" or "biting" you, you can make their video from your mobile phone instead of taking the law into your own hands.Rana Sanaullah asked the PML-N workers to send the video of sick followers of the PTI chairman to the Director Cyber Crime, FIA either through WhatsApp or by tagging the FIA on social media and the law enforcers will take strict action and even block their identity cards and passports.He also wrote that a case would also be registered against the hecklers.