Passing out parade of Pakistan Rangers Punjab held in Mandi Bahauddin - May 2021

Aug 7, 2019
Passing out parade of recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab held in Mandi Bahauddin

May 27, 2021



Passing out parade of recruits from Pakistan Rangers Punjab was held at Pakistan Rangers Academy Mandi Bahauddin on Thursday.
According to ISPR, 1953 recruits from all parts of the country completed their basic training and formally joined the ranks of Pakistan Rangers Punjab.
Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Major General Muhammad Aamir Majeed Mughal was the Chief Guest of the event.
Congratulating the soldiers, the DG said they are not only bestowed with honour of defending eastern borders but are also significantly contributing in internal security from Gilgit to Kashmore and protection of important national installations.
Prizes and certificates were awarded to the soldiers whose performance remained outstanding during the course.




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1397826773618933763








http://instagr.am/p/CPXkApalVBz/
 
