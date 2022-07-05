PASSING OUT PARADE OF AERO APPRENTICES, HELD AT PAF AIRMEN ACADEMY | July 2022 .

05 July, 2022: Passing out Parade of Aero Apprentices was held at PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek, Karachi today. Air Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri, Chief Project Director JF-17, Pakistan Air Force, was the Chief Guest at the occasion. Earlier on his arrival, Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Air Officer Commanding, PAAK received the Chief Guest. A total of 1601 Aero Apprentices including trainees from allied countries and Pakistan Navy successfully completed their training. While addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest said, “Modern warfare is an exceedingly vast and complex domain, which demands thorough knowledge and inventiveness. We are facing complex and unusual challenges involving inventions and innovations offered by science and technology. We must prepare ourselves to face all such challenges being professionally focused and technically accurate”. Felicitating the trainees for this singular honour, the Chief Guest wished them a bright future and success in their professional assignments. He also commended the Academy instructional staff for their sincere endeavours and commitment to the cause of training. The Chief Guest also awarded trophies to high achievers. Asghar Khan Trophy for the Best in Aeronautics was awarded to AC Danish Liaqat. Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology was awarded to Aero Electromech Technician-II Arslan Latif. Air Officer Commanding Trophy for the Best in General Service Training was awarded to Academy Sergeant Aircraftman Awais Abid, whereas Trophy for best foreign trainee was awarded to Cpl Akram Hossain of Bangladesh Air Force. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the Overall Best Performance was awarded to AC Abdul Quddos.