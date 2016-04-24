Pashtuns: Aryans or the lost tribe of Israel

I have done extensive research on the subject. Only Allah knows best, I have tried to connect dots from past , Quran, Islamic prophecies. hadees about end of times, Ancient Pakistan the Indus plains, the only people who fit into the "ten lost tribes of Bani Israel" are Paktoons. One misconception which is rampant in Muslim world, Bani Isreal is taken as Jews, whole of it, however in reality out of twelve tribes, only two are those who later were refered as Jews, the rest of ten got nothing to do with Judaism or Jews. So the ten lost tribes, to whom Pakhtoon lineage is linked with, were NOT jewish.