What's new

Pashtuns: Aryans or the lost tribe of Israel

Devil Soul

Devil Soul

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2010
22,933
45
29,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pashtuns: Aryans or the lost tribe of Israel
By Abdur Razzaq
Published: April 24, 2016

When it comes to culture, nobody can match the Pashtuns, also referred to as Pakhtuns, in terms of rigidity and resistance to change. Their 1,000-year-old culture, which dates back to 330 BC, around the time Alexander the Great discovered Afghanistan and the Indian subcontinent, still mystifies historians whose search for answers still continues.

According to Dr Muhammad Javed Khalil, a senior researcher at the University of Peshawar (UoP) Pashto Academy, the origin of Pashtuns, settlers of eastern Afghanistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and Balochistan, has remained a debatable subject among historians and researchers for the last 100 years. “Pashtuns have an old, unique culture but unfortunately historians of that era did not preserve it in writing,” states Khalil. “Some writers say that Pashtuns are Aryans while some have written that they are the lost tribe of the Jews. Unfortunately, Pashtuns did not give importance to preserving their history and culture in sculpture,” he mentions. He further explains that Pashtun culture is based on Islamic principles and Pakhtunwali, an unwritten ethical code of traditional lifestyle of the tribes.

Paying homage to the heroics and prowess of Pakhtuns

In Professor Raj Wali Shah Khattak’s book titled Introduction to Pashtun Culture, however, the unwritten code of conduct has been documented. Khattak, the former dean at UoP, writes, all the codes are passed on through word of mouth from one generation to another. “One reason why Pakhtunwali has never been written is its significance as Lowz – a promise or a pledge given by one person to another – which is stronger than any written document,” he writes.

In one chapter Khattak states Pakhtun traditions are responsible for the fall and destruction of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. They refused to abandon the most wanted person to the USA as they considered it against their tradition. “Abandoning someone who asks you for pana (shelter) is against the Pakhtunwali,” he pens.

However, over the years some traditions have changed. Dr Khalil mentions, earlier when a baby boy was born family members would organise a musical programme. But the trend has changed, and now, people celebrate it according to Islamic principles with simplicity. Another tradition that has been altered over the years is the demand of dowry. Today, the groom’s family has to arrange everything themselves. In fact, in Afghanistan the groom pays walwar (bride price) to the head of the bride’s household.

Despite a few dying traditions, the importance of a Hujra (social club) still persists. In the month of Ramazan, neighbours take food to a Hujra and break their fast together. At the end of the month, people come there to look for the new moon and when someone spots it, they convey the message to others via aerial firing. On other days it is used as an informal institution for the young and a place where various issues, including resolving community disputes to wedding ceremonies, are discussed by elders.

I am Pathan and I fear no one, says Reham on return to Pakistan

Globally, their unique style distinguishes them others and their food is widely acknowledged, says Dr Khalil. Even though there are a variety of dishes cooked on different occasions, kebabs, such as seekh, chapli and shami kebabs, are always a hit. Most Pashtuns work in agriculture, a reason why they are fond of simple food, says Dr Salma Shaheen, former director of Pashto Academy. “Inhabitants of southern areas of K-P, north and south Waziristan and the troubled agencies of Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA), like to serve Painda to their guests. A word that means gathering family members to eat lunch or dinner in a big pot together, it is also called ‘saraid’ in Arabic,” she adds.

When discussing women rights in their culture, Dr Shaheen states, even though the Pashtun culture has many positive and Islamic aspects, some characteristics are against human rights and the teachings of Islam. “In most families, fathers, brothers and husbands do not give shares of inheritance to the females, which is against Islam. Some people do not allow their daughters and sisters to get education which is the basic right of every individual. Most women are confined to their houses and they are always busy in household chores,” she adds.

She further mentions, in Pashtun societies, the number of arranged marriages is higher than love marriages. Owing to cultural limitations and norms, if someone falls in love they cannot express it openly.

Abdur Razzaq is a Peshawar-based radio and print journalist. He tweets @TheAbdurRazzaq
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
13,856
4
21,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I have done extensive research on the subject. Only Allah knows best, I have tried to connect dots from past , Quran, Islamic prophecies. hadees about end of times, Ancient Pakistan the Indus plains, the only people who fit into the "ten lost tribes of Bani Israel" are Paktoons. One misconception which is rampant in Muslim world, Bani Isreal is taken as Jews, whole of it, however in reality out of twelve tribes, only two are those who later were refered as Jews, the rest of ten got nothing to do with Judaism or Jews. So the ten lost tribes, to whom Pakhtoon lineage is linked with, were NOT jewish.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
13,856
4
21,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Path-Finder said:
is it the case they want the afghans to be linked with jewish tribes!
Click to expand...

Bro that is the misconception. The tribes were NOT Jewish, they were Bani Israel. Just like Arabs are Muslims and Christians, If Paktoons are the Bani Israel, then overwhelming majority of this race is now Alhamdolillah, Muslim. The present Jews have not maintained their bloodline and majority of them are converts to Judaism anyway, such as Khazars.
 
untitled

untitled

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 13, 2008
7,514
3
7,230
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
denel said:
No thank you.... .Ethiopian christians have carried on the judeo traditions which other branches of christianity abandoned. e.g male circumcision, slaughtering ritual for cattle, not eating pork etc.
Click to expand...
And did the pashtoons abandon these practices after converting to Islam?
 
Last edited:
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
21,832
1
32,536
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Taimoor Khan said:
Bro that is the misconception. The tribes were NOT Jewish, they were Bani Israel. Just like Arabs are Muslims and Christians, If Paktoons are the Bani Israel, then overwhelming majority of this race is now Alhamdolillah, Muslim. The present Jews have not maintained their bloodline and majority of them are converts to Judaism anyway, such as Khazars.
Click to expand...
Yes indeed. The thing is this theory has suddenly and I mean like a rocket started gaining momentum being discussed and talked about. My brother was even talking about that they are the lost tribe of israel. however there may be another motive behind it in bringing this topic in the open. Allah knows best.

denel said:
No thank you.. keep these unclean people in your backdoor.
Click to expand...
clearly shown you dont know afghans or ever met afghans.
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
13,856
4
21,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Path-Finder said:
Yes indeed. The thing is this theory has suddenly and I mean like a rocket started gaining momentum being discussed and talked about. My brother was even talking about that they are the lost tribe of israel. however there may be another motive behind it in bringing this topic in the open. Allah knows best.

clearly shown you dont know afghans or ever met afghans.
Click to expand...


I created this topic in depth on other forum like 5 years ago. Since then have done a lot of research on the top. I don't know what others have motive behind this but I see this related to the end times prophecies, imam mahdi and eventual return of Jesus, because remember jesus was also from this race was send exclusively among bani isreal. With no real bani isreal left among Jews, that's where this pakhtoon links become worth pondering over. There is also a very interesting subject, "lost years of Jesus life" where he believe to made the journey to this part of world.
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
46,386
93
90,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Walwar is also common among Pakhtuns of Balochistan.. Where grooms give money to brides family for wedding and dowry expenses..

Path-Finder said:
Yes indeed. The thing is this theory has suddenly and I mean like a rocket started gaining momentum being discussed and talked about. My brother was even talking about that they are the lost tribe of israel. however there may be another motive behind it in bringing this topic in the open. Allah knows best.

clearly shown you dont know afghans or ever met afghans.
Click to expand...
django said:
I presume your jewish, I will say this ,Pashtuns and Dardic people are far better looking generally speaking than jews or your boer freinds.
Click to expand...

Actually he's right .. Afghans aren't known in Pak to be "clean" either .. Although not all .. But in both KPK & Balochistan there is this general stereotype that kabulis/afghans are unhygienic people .. I've seen people refusing to rent houses to them over the same issue.
 
django

django

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 7, 2007
9,703
8
22,576
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
DESERT FIGHTER said:
Walwar is also common among Pakhtuns of Balochistan.. Where grooms give money to brides family for wedding and dowry expenses..




Actually he's right .. Afghans aren't known in Pak to be "clean" either .. Although not all .. But in both KPK & Balochistan there is this general stereotype that kabulis/afghans are unhygienic people .. I've seen people refusing to rent houses to them over the same issue.
Click to expand...
They are generally very poor people, hygiene might not be their first priority, but I think you will agree with me when I say that a large chunk of these afghan pashtun/tribal pashtuns and dards from the mountains have chiseled features, which are considered as a sign of beauty.kudos
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Maira La
Are Pashtuns genetically closer to English or generic Indians?
Replies
0
Views
303
Maira La
Maira La
K
  • Article
Getting under the skin: A bunch of artists and scholars is documenting India’s rich tattooing traditions
Replies
1
Views
187
KedarT
K
ghazi52
Ali Zafar's Pashto song 'Larsha Pekhawar' trends number 1 on You Tube
2
Replies
16
Views
992
Pak_Sher
Pak_Sher
ghazi52
Baloch Culture Day celebrated with zeal and zest
Replies
0
Views
176
ghazi52
ghazi52
L
Pakistan’s trove of ancient treasures, lost civilizations and hidden relics
Replies
0
Views
311
Last starfighter
L

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom