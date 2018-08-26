PARWAAZ HAI JUNOON FOUR DAYS BUSINESS PAKISTAN :: MASSIVE NUMBERS

August 26, 2018168Parwaaz Hai Junoon has emerged a success initially as film has registered huge numbers. Film got hit by slow start on Eid Day One but is recording marvelous occupancies since day two. Film is doing phenomenal business at multiplexes of Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamaad.With final numbers of Saturday yet to come film’s four days total stands at around 9.45cr approx. Film will be hitting 10cr mark today which is phenomenal number and Week one will be closing in all time 5 which is justWednesday.. 1.79crThursday.. 2.66crFriday.. 2.43crSaturday (early estimates).. 2.55+crAfsoos baboon leagiyon ka boycott bhi kuch na bigar paya