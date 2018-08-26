/ Register

PARWAAZ HAI JUNOON FOUR DAYS BUSINESS PAKISTAN :: MASSIVE NUMBERS

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Zibago, Aug 26, 2018 at 3:22 PM.

  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:22 PM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,815
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 46,027 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    PARWAAZ HAI JUNOON FOUR DAYS BUSINESS PAKISTAN :: MASSIVE NUMBERS
    August 26, 2018
    168

    0

    [​IMG]
    PARWAAZ HAI JUNOON REGISTERS MASSIVE BUSINESS IN FOUR DAYS.
    Parwaaz Hai Junoon has emerged a success initially as film has registered huge numbers. Film got hit by slow start on Eid Day One but is recording marvelous occupancies since day two. Film is doing phenomenal business at multiplexes of Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamaad.

    With final numbers of Saturday yet to come film’s four days total stands at around 9.45cr approx. Film will be hitting 10cr mark today which is phenomenal number and Week one will be closing in all time 5 which is just

    Wednesday.. 1.79cr

    Thursday.. 2.66cr

    Friday.. 2.43cr

    Saturday (early estimates).. 2.55+cr

    Total.. 9.43+cr

    http://boxofficedetail.com/parwaaz-hai-junoon-four-days-business-pakistan-massive-numbers/
    @BHarwana @PakSword @django
    Afsoos baboon leagiyon ka boycott bhi kuch na bigar paya :D
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:27 PM #2
    AUz

    AUz SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,228
    Joined:
    Sep 14, 2010
    Ratings:
    +27 / 10,344 / -44
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    I heard it's better than JPNA-2....

    Not sure about that, but will definitely check this out. Hopefully its not tooooooooo cliche' lol
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:34 PM #3
    Pindi Boy

    Pindi Boy FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,131
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,351 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    sunanay mn aya hai Film nera kensar ha
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:41 PM #4
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    29,815
    Joined:
    Feb 21, 2012
    Ratings:
    +11 / 46,027 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Looks fun

    Nice songs too
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 3:45 PM #5
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,236
    Joined:
    Sep 10, 2012
    Ratings:
    +10 / 9,612 / -25
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    kisi ny ye film dekhi b ha k nai?? pehle dekho phir btao k achi ha k nai taky main b ja k dekhon.
     
