Parvez Elahi to become CM Punjab - PTI

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has announced PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its candidate for Punjab chief minister, the party formally announced.

In a message on Twitter, the prime minister's aide on political communication, Shahbaz Gill, made the announcement.
article

Additionally confirmed by Fawad Chaudhary.
 
Even Choudries can be BOUGHT

Instead Choudries get sold to Opposition,.. IK Bought them

In long term, they will be considered in list of Buy-ables / Sold-ables
 
Its better to announce early elections rather than offering CMship to these sold-ables. I have no comment on whatsoever going on btw Q and PTI but making Buzdhar CM of Punjab was the biggest blunder. If you want to rule Pakistan you have to rule Punjab with a strong CM that has or should've serious competence level in controlling bureaucracy. Apart from all this, it seems like in Khan's direction, Chaudry's intentionally prolonged this whole process of dealing with Khoota-league so that Imran will gain and show his public strength to Panda sitting in GHQ lol -- Tajarbakaar tola phir se 3 saal politics karnay walay say bezat "As usual". I must say Khan should offer COAS seat to Chaudry as well and fire this extension wala shaks who has no use. In fact, his defensive doctrine literally costs us a lot on IBs / IF. Apparently, the perpetual behavior of this man is consistently damaging us.
 
Ik well timed it
IK showed His strength before renegotiating with Buy-ables

Otherwise, everyone with mouth would be shouting,
IK utilized Govt resources to save his Govt and bought allies

From yesterday, IK is talking with upper hand
 

