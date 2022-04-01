What's new

Parvez Elahi for chief minister’s office : hunting for the members

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
74,826
80
122,643
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,.,.,

PTI’s Cheena Group pledges support to Pervaiz Elahi​

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/author/web-desk
Web Desk
1 Apr, 2022

PTI’s Cheena Group pledges support to Pervaiz Elahi

Source: Mohammad Sarwar (Twitter)


LAHORE — The Cheena Group within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has put its weight behind Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the next chief minister of Punjab.

At least 14 members of the Cheena Group met Elahi, who is currently serving as speaker of the Punjab Assembly, and assured him of their support.

Embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan had told Punjab Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to resign last week as part of a political deal with the Pakistan Muslim League (PML).

He later named Elahi as his party’s candidate for chief minister’s office despite the fact that PML has only a few seats in the Punjab Assembly.

In a related development, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar accepted Buzdar’s resignation on Friday.

en.dailypakistan.com.pk

PTI’s Cheena Group pledges support to Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE — The Cheena Group within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has put its weight behind Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the next chief minister of
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk
.,.,.,
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Chacha_Facebooka
  • Article
Parvez Elahi to become CM Punjab - PTI
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
227
Views
5K
Sainthood 101
Sainthood 101
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
After Aleem Khan, Tareen Group refuses to support govt
Replies
14
Views
336
AZ1
AZ1
HAIDER
Punjab governor accepts Buzdar's resignation, summons assembly session tomorrow to elect new CM
Replies
0
Views
86
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
BAP breaks alliance with PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Replies
1
Views
343
maithil
M
ghazi52
Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet PML-Q leadership soon
Replies
0
Views
394
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom