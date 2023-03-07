What's new

Parvez Elahi appointed PTI president

S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
1,102
-3
2,130
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Parvez Elahi was appointed as the president of the PTI on Tuesday, cementing his split with his former party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

“Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, who has stood firm with Chairman Imran [Khan] and PTI since the regime change, has been appointed as the president of PTI. Notification released!” the party said via its official Twitter account while sharing the notification.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry met Elahi on Imran’s instructions and presented him with the notification while congratulating him on becoming the party president.

Elahi said he was “grateful” for the trust reposed in him by Imran, adding that he would continue to stand by him and strive to uphold the Constitution and the law.

Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi also thanked the PTI chairman and said: “God willing we will not let you down.”


Parvez had last month announced his joining the PTI along with ten other former PML-Q MPAs.

Parvez had said he had always stood with Imran during “hard and testing times”.

“Parvez Elahi is quitting the PML-Q and is joining the PTI,” Chaudhry had confirmed.






Differences in PML-Q ranks​

Differences in the PML-Q ranks first appeared in March last year around the time of the no-confidence motion against Imran as Parvez and Moonis Elahi entered the PTI camp while Shujaat joined the then-opposition.

The same split was witnessed in July’s Punjab chief minister election saga as Shujaat supported the candidature of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz instead of Parvez.

Amid a widening rift between the Chaudhrys of Gujrat, Shujaat had extended an olive branch in August to Parvez, asking him to put an end to differences.

The PML-Q leader had talked in detail about the reasons that led to discord between him and Parvez. He, however, had called for the reunion of the party that split into two camps following the rift over the election of the Punjab CM.

Another big mistake by IK. IK would have become next Quaid had God given him a brain.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
13,198
44
17,942
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
I don't like this. There were more deserving people who should have gotten the position.

However, I understand why he was given the post.
 
L

lightning F57

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2022
804
0
864
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PTI is actually in a weak position politically as all institutions are being controlled by those who oppose them, so alliances like this is expected. Maybe IK will realise the reality of Pak politics better now and he can temper his idealism to move forward. Now I don't know how corrupt these guys are but if they were part of pml then you can expect dirty politics were played before.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Chaudhry Parvez Elahi joins PTI with 10 former PML-Q MPAs
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
1K
PakCan
PakCan
HAIDER
Pervaiz Elahi canned Chaudry Shujahat from the party.
Replies
0
Views
134
HAIDER
HAIDER
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Vote of confidence: Parvez Elahi in trouble after 3 PTI MPs rebel
Replies
9
Views
551
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Punjab governor denotifies CM Parvez Elahi
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
undercover JIX
undercover JIX
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI woos PML-Q with electoral tickets in exchange for dissolving Punjab assembly
Replies
4
Views
295
Catalystic
Catalystic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom