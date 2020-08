It’s beating a dead horse by now but but after 1.5 years Pakistan still has not provided any evidence of ever hitting yet alone downing any MKI. The question becomes, why if Pakistan claimed to hit an MKI they did not release any evidence?Even F-16.net was forced to admit that their source was only Alan Warnes (a journalist with extremely extremely close ties to PAF for many years)Even Alan Warnes admitted that his AFM article (Su-30 claim ) was entirely copied from PAF Kaiser Tufail blog.So again, where is proof? It can’t be for “classified” reasons because even Americans often release proof of kills, or at the least the wreckage of kills claimed by America often is found. In Pakistan’s case not only have they not released any proof of anything but no wreckage has ever been found. We know the general area were the MKI was operating but no one found the wreckage, pilots or took video or photos.So the MKI is 72’ in length, can hold up to 20,700lbs fuel, and can have a maximum take off weight of 76,000lbs but no wreckage? How does an aircraft that large just vanish? How would no one notice a fireball and smoke that would probably rise 500-1000+ feet? Is it a cover up? In that case why India did not cover up the MI-17 downing? India let hostile enemy civilians come up to the wreckage and even take photos. Ironically the MI-17 crashed only 250 metres outside an Indian paramilitary base, yet India could not and did not cover up the wreckage.So to recap:No HUDNo radar dataNo satellite images of wreckageNo audio release of Indians acknowledging a downingNo identity of downed pilotsNo tail numberNo wreckageNo missing or dead fighter pilotsNo smoke plumes or fireballNo photos of any kindNo videosNo witnessesNo acknowledgement from India (both officially or unofficially) of losing any MKI.