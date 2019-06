Partner 2019: International Fair of Armament and Defense Equipment

Aleksandar 155mm self-propelled howitzer based on 8x8 MAN truck chassis

New version of Aleksandar 155mm self-propelled howitzer based on a MAN 8x8 truck chassis unveiled at Partner 2019, defense exhibition in Belgrade, Serbia. June 25, 2019.

Yugoimport unveils new modular MLRS rocket launcher system

New Yugoimport modular MLRS Multiple Launch Rocket System unveiled at Partner 2019, the International Fair of Armament and Defense Equipment Exhibition in Belgrade, Serbia. June 25, 2019.

New Airbus H145M helicopter delivered to Serbian armed forces

New Airbus H145M helicopter for the Serbian Armed Forces at Partner 2019, the International Fair of Armament and defense equipment exhibition in Belgrade, Serbia. June 25, 2019.

New armed quadcopter with M80 anti-tank unguided rockets

New armed quadcopter with four M80 anti-tank unguided rocket at Partner 2019, International Fair of Armament and Defense Equipment exhibition in Belgrade, Serbia. June 25, 2019.