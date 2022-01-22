Partition of India and its implications on world history

No partition...no support to mujahideens by india in afghanistan as India was Russian ally.

No mujahideens ..no osama....no osama no alqaeda...no al qaeda ,no 9/11or no islamic terrorism..... no 9/11, no afghan war.

Although Partition was good to India as it wouldnt have been possible for illiterate and dirt poor people of two polar opposite religions to exist side by side (which would have inevitably led to civil war) the world would have been a lot different place than what it is now without that one event.