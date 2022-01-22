What's new

Partition of India and its implications on world history

aryadravida

Feb 7, 2020
No partition...no support to mujahideens by india in afghanistan as India was Russian ally.
No mujahideens ..no osama....no osama no alqaeda...no al qaeda ,no 9/11or no islamic terrorism..... no 9/11, no afghan war.
Although Partition was good to India as it wouldnt have been possible for illiterate and dirt poor people of two polar opposite religions to exist side by side (which would have inevitably led to civil war) the world would have been a lot different place than what it is now without that one event.
 
Well like you said, partition was inevitable because it is impossible for Hindus and Muslims to live amongst each other considering how much both hate each other. Religion divided humanity, sad truth.
 
partition was inevitable because it is India is an artifical creation by the English who wanted to consolidate all of the independent countries of South Asia into one so that it was cheaper to adminster for them. And, the world is still paying the price for the cheapness of the English .... Had they kept the countries of South Asia seperate - we would be living in a more prosperious, peaceful and richer South Asia,
 
No partition would lead to a civil war in India and turn it into another Afghanistan. Eventually it would shatter into many small countries like it was before the British united it.

Just look at how bad the situation is in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
 
