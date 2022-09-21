Part 3: CQB; Types of Rooms and Clearance Methods

There are a ton of different techniques and methods used that are all applicable. To most important thing is to be able to apply bits and pieces of each to match your situation.They all are good answers just not the A+ ones.Dynamic entry means using the basic principles i.eto flood the space executing traditional Battle Drill. The idea is overwhelming force. You overwhelm the enemy as soon as you create a diversion.Dynamic Entries are dangerous and should only be used when there are loves at stake for example Hostage situation. You prioritize the life of hostage above yours.Going dynamic doesn't mean just rushing in. You are still moving at a speed your brain allows you to process information.Selective clear is used during Dynamic Entry especially during hostage scenarios.Basically you bypass the less threat area just to get to the objective hard and fast.As threats evolved close quarters combat evolved. Special Mission Units started to switch over to fight from the threshold then to go in a room which is a high risk.Sorry about my hastily drawn illustrationLimited Penetration can and always go to dynamic entry. Just the Idea is you clear out much space before you feel like going to into the room itself.First part of this video shows good demonstration of fighting from thresholdFor achieving Limited Penetration Method you need to have a basic principles understanding how to pie the corner.Opposite of Selective Clear. As you are not in a hostage crisis. You are conducting a direct action raid or clear a structure you clear every nook and cranny of that structure.The idea behind center check is to before your rifle break that threshold you take a shot at the immediate threat in front of you. And as soon as break that threshold commit to your corner.A quick Demo of center checkAn important thing to remember, while visual aids are a good teaching aid, the most important thing is to get out there and practice.