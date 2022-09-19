Part 2: CQB Foundation; Footwork

Next up in our CQB series- Footwork basics.Footwork is some of the most important but most overlooked aspects of CQB. Give it a try- as with all things, all of this needs training. Pie the corners in your house like a dork. Watch videos. Take classes. LARP a little. Before we get into the heavier stuff, a good grasp on the basic techniques is important.As a caveat- this isn’t intro stuff. There’s LOTS of work that goes into competent firearm ownership and usage that goes in before this. Basic marksmanship, shooting and moving, everything else.Reposted from @cbrnart