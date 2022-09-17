Part 1: 5 Basic Rules of CQB

This is an introduction and the basics of CQB.One thing to remember, in any situation, there are a million different right ways to do something. If it works, it isn't stupid. So keep an open mind when training and be flexible, that one way you learned that one time by that one person is NOT the end all be all of CQB.Some methods contradict each other and that's okay.These more advanced level tactics and training start to become more of a..... understand the basics but be level headed with decision making.Sometimes one thing works, sometimes it gets someone killed.Decision making and clear guidance from leadership is imperative to any successful operation and you should be training that into yourself and your folks around you.When training, throw in unknown variables so leaders and others are forced to make decisions that go against that controlled training environment.This is just one of many on CQB. A whole series is coming.