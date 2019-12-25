'The World's Best Minority': Parsis and Hindutva's ethnic nationalism in India
Jesse Buck
Research School of Humanities and the Arts, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia
Abstract
There is an assumption that nationalist movements which are constituted by an ethnic majority are hostile towards all minorities, so how does one account for such a movement's affection for one minority and hostility for another? In this paper I explore this question using the case study of a Hindu nationalist movement in India called Hindutva which simultaneously expresses hostility towards Muslims and affection for another minority known as the Parsis. I argue in societies that imagine themselves as plural there is a type of nationalist thought premised upon the existence of both exemplary and threatening minorities. An exemplary minority is imagined as loyal and acculturating, illustrating both how a minority should relate to the majority and why other minorities are threatening. While an historical argument enables the distinction between the majority and minorities, a plural hierarchy of minorities is enabled by mythical stories of coexistence and conflict.
Introduction
We had always been hospitable. Anyone was welcome to stay here. But all of them were required to act up to our national codes and conventions. Several centuries ago, when barbaric hordes of Arabs and Turks invaded Persia, some Parsis left their motherland and sailed forth with their Holy Fire and Holy Book and landed at Surat. King Yadava Rana welcomed them with open arms and consulted the Shankarachrya of Dwaraka Math as to how to accept them. They were asked to give up beef-eating, respect mother-cow as an object of national faith and live here in peace. These followers of Zaratushtra have kept up their promise even to this day. - Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar (1966, 114-5)
The above story is from a book by one of the progenitors of an ethnic nationalist movement in India called Hindutva. The movement asserts the Hinduness of the Indian nation as the majority ethnic group and is founded on hostility to Muslims. The story expresses this hostility and a Hindu majoritarianism but also affection for another minority community called the Parsis. Golwalkar, a founder of the Hindutva ideology, uses the Parsis to illustrate how Muslims should relate to Hindus and to imagine India as a hierarchically plural nation where minorities are conditionally accepted.
The existing scholarship on nationalism, minorities and Hindutva does not explain an ethnic nationalist movement’s affection for a minority. In this paper I seek to fill this void by advancing a theory to understand nationalist movements that imagine themselves as plural. I use Hindutva's fondness for the Parsis to reflect upon the assumptions that underpin the scholarship on nationalism and the relationship between the majority and minorities. Scholars have argued that the creation of a majoritarian ethnic nation is detrimental for the minorities who are excluded from it (Triandafyllidou 1998; Wimmer 2002; Rouhana 1998; Tan 2001; Staerklé et al. 2010). It has been argued that Hindutva is antagonistic towards non-Hindu communities (Thapar 2007, 193,196; S. Sarkar 1993, 166; Engineer 2004, 1379; Kumar 2013; Appadurai 2006) seeking to create a singular Hindu identity where minorities are forcibly assimilated into a uniform national Hindu culture (Prakash 2007, 188; Clarke 2002, 95; Jaffrelot 2011, 39). How does one reconcile the scholarly argument that Hindutva are hostile towards minorities with their affection for the Parsis? Why are some minorities referred to affectionately and others disparagingly? Is it exclusionary to demand that minorities and migrants publicly profess loyalty and acculturate the symbols and practices of the majority? The discursive use of different types of minorities is not unique to Hindutva or India. In the United States of America the term Model Minority has gained currency to describe the experience of minorities who are not discriminated against. Pettersen (1966) first described Japanese Americans as a model minority. Subsequently the term has been applied to other migrant groups and most recently to Indians (Richwine 2009). The applicability of this thesis has been debated (Tang 1997; Chou and Feagin 2008). Anecdotally in Australia I have observed similar expressions of affection for one migrant minority and hostility towards another.
My point of entry into these debates is to illuminate a form of nationalism in which exemplary and threatening minorities are comparatively constituted and the majority is imagined against both. The exemplary minority possesses the traits which all minorities should have and they illustrate how minorities should relate to the majority. These traits depend upon the political requirements of the majoritarian movement. The exemplary Other is a symbol of what the threatening Other should, but cannot be. They are not imagined in isolation but against each other; the Parsis are exemplary because Muslims are threatening and vice versa. The use of exemplary minorities is not benign; it is not a testament to inclusiveness as it is bound to the exclusion of other communities.
For Hindutva, minorities are imagined in a fluid hierarchy from the exemplary Parsis to Jews, Christians and lastly Muslims. These relationships are constituted by rhetorically questioning the minority's loyalty and demanding they acculturate the symbols and practices of the majority. The same rhetorical question produces different responses depending upon which minority the question is posed. The answer is prefigured by how it has previously been answered. It is the remembering of a story of coexistence or conflict. The questioning of Parsi loyalty and the demand that they acculturate is part of a tradition that is at least four hundred years old. It is their dominant story explaining how they came to be. In the story their loyalty is questioned, their acculturation is demanded and they respond with an affirmation. To question the Parsis' loyalty is to affirm it. The question and demand is an expression of their agency that constitutes them as a unique entity that is favourable for the Hindu majority. This is not the case for Muslims. The question and demand is asked by others of them, it denies their agency. For more than a century the question of their loyalty has evoked equivocation or a claim of disloyalty. To question their loyalty is to deny it. Whether a minority is exemplary or threatening has little to do with whether they are in fact loyal or do acculturate. The question and answer does not reflect the practice. Rather it is part of a process that imagines a relationship relative to other communities. It negotiates the meeting points and differences as well as the majority's affection or hostility towards the minority.
For ethnically diverse societies from India, to Australia and the U.S.A, an exemplary minority enables an imagination of the society as plural and accepting. In the case of India, the Hindu majority is not only imagined against threatening Others of Muslims and Christians but also the exemplary Others of Parsis and Jews. The threatening Other defines the majority nation by what it is not, that Hindus are not Muslims. It enables an imagination of a monolithic Hindu bloc. The exemplary Other is used to imagine the Hindu nation as plural in its acceptance of diversity, but it is a pluralism predicated on a hierarchy with Hindus as paramount.
