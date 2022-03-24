Parody accounts rock the foundations of anti Pakistan liberal brigade

On Twitter recently there have been quite a few parody accounts showing up mocking anti Pakistan elements like Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir, Mohsin Darwar, Nida Kirimani, Iman Mazari etc.
The quality content has been hilarious, the Nida Kirmani parody in particular has been spot on. The reaction has been even better. She's been incredibly triggered about it, has tweeted against it on a daily basis and has gotten Twitter to block it (at least for now). Their fanboys have been even more butthurt than the individuals being parodied.
Who'd have thought decades of poison spread against the state could be so easily targeted using just comedy.
A few to follow;
https://twitter.com/NidaKirmany - the first one is unavailable at the moment but it was so much better.
The quality content has been hilarious, the Nida Kirmani parody in particular has been spot on. The reaction has been even better. She's been incredibly triggered about it, has tweeted against it on a daily basis and has gotten Twitter to block it (at least for now). Their fanboys have been even more butthurt than the individuals being parodied.
Who'd have thought decades of poison spread against the state could be so easily targeted using just comedy.
A few to follow;
https://twitter.com/NidaKirmany - the first one is unavailable at the moment but it was so much better.