What's new

Parody accounts rock the foundations of anti Pakistan liberal brigade

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,061
43
23,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
On Twitter recently there have been quite a few parody accounts showing up mocking anti Pakistan elements like Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir, Mohsin Darwar, Nida Kirimani, Iman Mazari etc.

The quality content has been hilarious, the Nida Kirmani parody in particular has been spot on. The reaction has been even better. She's been incredibly triggered about it, has tweeted against it on a daily basis and has gotten Twitter to block it (at least for now). Their fanboys have been even more butthurt than the individuals being parodied.

Who'd have thought decades of poison spread against the state could be so easily targeted using just comedy.

A few to follow;







https://twitter.com/NidaKirmany - the first one is unavailable at the moment but it was so much better.
 
Chak Bamu

Chak Bamu

RETIRED MOD
Jan 3, 2013
5,005
70
9,446
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I've started to block these 'parody' accounts on twitter because it is no secret that these are being pushed & given visibility for a specific purpose. This thread here is an example of exactly that initiative. They seriously suck. Its not worth my time to look over them.

The content these BS accounts shovel out is forced, frenzied, borderline maniacal and definitely unfunny.

Whoever is trying to do this is an idiot & does not understand how social media (or any media, really) works. Making parody accounts just gives more visibility to the original accounts. It is a win for all those people who this effort tries (fails) to make fun of. Take Nida Kirmani's parody account (that I blocked today because its frankly a nuisance): it can never match the original account in being funny. Nida Kirmani & her opinions are so off balance that it does not need anyone to point out that her original content is funny.

There are other accounts too, which are not really as off balance as Nida Kirmani. However, these originals certainly raise hackles of ultra-nationalists & I am glad that they do that. As I grow older, I see the lunacy of ultra-nationalism more clearly & I welcome any one who makes fun of it & juxtaposes it against plain language of human rights & common sense.

Why are ultra-nationalists such insecure idiots that they need to troll people who disagree with them?
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,061
43
23,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I think the accounts are genuinely needed and much needed. It's ridiculous that our society let's people who are openly foreign funded have a platform unchallenged. We've got to the point especially in the English language media where anyone remotely promoting Pakistan is a ISPR troll.

For far too long our state has failed to address this and as ever the enginuity of the common Pakistani has stepped up and knocked the problem for 6.

Through the medium of comedy the common Pakistani citizen has turned the tide on the ocean of Indian paid trolls. Its got to a point where thier paid lies are challenged, exposed and mocked on every platform. The same is being done on the internal enemy.

The power of the "troll" should not be underestimated. People like Nida Kirmani are having sleepless nights because people are openly mocking her nonsense. All that hard work to promote herself as an adacemic and a social commentator - all the paid retweets and comments and followers, all being undone by a joke.

People who would have sat on the fence unaware of her history, unsure swayed by half truths get a hilarious dose of the alternative.
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
794
0
2,167
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I can only view the nidakirmani parody account since the real one blocked me, apparently freedom of speech only applies to her. But id take these parody accounts over their original any day.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
11,061
43
23,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
WinterFangs said:
I can only view the nidakirmani parody account since the real one blocked me, apparently freedom of speech only applies to her. But id take these parody accounts over their original any day.
Click to expand...

Funny how quick they are to block different views. On the opposite end of the loony spectrum Zaid Hamid is another knob who likes to block people.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
21,448
1
31,703
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
313ghazi said:
On Twitter recently there have been quite a few parody accounts showing up mocking anti Pakistan elements like Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir, Mohsin Darwar, Nida Kirimani, Iman Mazari etc.

The quality content has been hilarious, the Nida Kirmani parody in particular has been spot on. The reaction has been even better. She's been incredibly triggered about it, has tweeted against it on a daily basis and has gotten Twitter to block it (at least for now). Their fanboys have been even more butthurt than the individuals being parodied.

Who'd have thought decades of poison spread against the state could be so easily targeted using just comedy.

A few to follow;







https://twitter.com/NidaKirmany - the first one is unavailable at the moment but it was so much better.
Click to expand...
I am aware of the nida kirmani account, who ever it is has nailed the batty SJW way of thinking in their parody account. its no different to asif nida was tweeting from her real account.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
40,623
1
85,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chak Bamu said:
Why are ultra-nationalists such insecure idiots that they need to troll people who disagree with them?
Click to expand...

The same applies to you too

Why are you so insecure that you can't tolerate a few parody accounts all in good humor?

I mean look at that Nida Kirmani parody account. It looks more Nida Kirmani than actual Nida Kirmani account
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

FULL MEMBER
Nov 22, 2013
706
3
1,856
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chak Bamu said:
Why are ultra-nationalists such insecure idiots that they need to troll people who disagree with them?
Click to expand...

15-22 year olds, who are studying in English medium schools, spend most of their time trolling on the internet, irrespective of the intensity of nationalistic fervour. Memes are what they feed on, after coming back from college/universities. 😅

You have to give it to them, they are quite creative. Sarcasm does make the illogical liberal brigade more famous, but it also shows the world how imbalanced they are. Parody has some pros and cons, but if done on household liberals, the pros mostly outweigh the cons.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

truthfollower
Why is 'Sexify' trending in our country? Saba Qamar asks 'shareef' Pakistanis
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
3K
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
M. Sarmad
Analysis Shows “#SanctionPakistan” Trend on Twitter was Fake
Replies
5
Views
529
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
U
Twitter of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia criticises PM Imran over inflation, FO says account hacked
Replies
0
Views
202
Uncensored
U
A
8 year old beaten and killed by employer in Pakistan
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
137
Views
7K
-SINAN-
-SINAN-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Taliban Reach the Gates of Seberghan , Capital and Stronghold of General Dostum
Replies
8
Views
578
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom