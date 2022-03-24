Parody accounts rock the foundations of anti Pakistan liberal brigade

I've started to block these 'parody' accounts on twitter because it is no secret that these are being pushed & given visibility for a specific purpose. This thread here is an example of exactly that initiative. They seriously suck. Its not worth my time to look over them.



The content these BS accounts shovel out is forced, frenzied, borderline maniacal and definitely unfunny.



Whoever is trying to do this is an idiot & does not understand how social media (or any media, really) works. Making parody accounts just gives more visibility to the original accounts. It is a win for all those people who this effort tries (fails) to make fun of. Take Nida Kirmani's parody account (that I blocked today because its frankly a nuisance): it can never match the original account in being funny. Nida Kirmani & her opinions are so off balance that it does not need anyone to point out that her original content is funny.



There are other accounts too, which are not really as off balance as Nida Kirmani. However, these originals certainly raise hackles of ultra-nationalists & I am glad that they do that. As I grow older, I see the lunacy of ultra-nationalism more clearly & I welcome any one who makes fun of it & juxtaposes it against plain language of human rights & common sense.



Why are ultra-nationalists such insecure idiots that they need to troll people who disagree with them?