Parliamentary System vs Presidential System: What’s Better for Pakistan?

Administrative

Legislative

Judiciary

Federal

States

Districts

Tehsil

There would be three distinct arms of the governmentAdministrative Arm would be a 4 tier systemFederal System would be Presidential, lead by a directly elected President ( Sadr ), who will also get to select his own Cabinet. A President would have served as a Governor for atleast 1 term.The States are to be the 2nd tier of government which are currently called Divisions. The current Provinces should be disbanded. There are currently 37 Divisions plus Islamabad. So that will make 38 States. The states would be lead by directly elected Governors. The Governor will also be able to choose his own team of Ministers. The Governor would have atleast served 1 term as a Mayor.Districts would be the 3rd tier of the government and administered by directly elected Mayors (Nazim). A Mayor would have served as a Tehsildar for atleast 1 term.The 4th Tier would be the Tehsil, administered by a Tehsildar. The Tehsildar would be appointed by the same party that would have won the Mayorship of that District. A Tehsildar would need to be a Graduate with a degree in Public AdministrationThe Legislative Arm of the government would be a unitary system. The role of the Legislative Arm would be to make/amend laws, and keep a check on the Administrative Arm, through parliamentary committees. The Member of Parliament (MP) would be elected directly from an electoral constituency based on population. The MP would be elected for a term of 6 years with half of the members elected every 3 years.