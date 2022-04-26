What's new

Parliamentary System vs Presidential System: What’s Better for Pakistan?

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
44
0
30
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The failure of the parliamentary system in the country has raised concerns regarding its effectiveness. The populace is divided between the pros and cons of transitioning to a presidential form of governance yet again after the pathetic display of the politicians in the Parliament over the budget proposals.
The overarching concern, in either case, is for the delivery of democracy and good governance to the grassroots level.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/parliamentary-system-vs-presidential-system/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 
Imad.Khan

Imad.Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2015
6,867
9
10,259
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
There would be three distinct arms of the government

  • Administrative
  • Legislative
  • Judiciary
Administrative Arm would be a 4 tier system

  • Federal
  • States
  • Districts
  • Tehsil
Federal System would be Presidential, lead by a directly elected President ( Sadr ), who will also get to select his own Cabinet. A President would have served as a Governor for atleast 1 term.

The States are to be the 2nd tier of government which are currently called Divisions. The current Provinces should be disbanded. There are currently 37 Divisions plus Islamabad. So that will make 38 States. The states would be lead by directly elected Governors. The Governor will also be able to choose his own team of Ministers. The Governor would have atleast served 1 term as a Mayor.

Districts would be the 3rd tier of the government and administered by directly elected Mayors (Nazim). A Mayor would have served as a Tehsildar for atleast 1 term.

The 4th Tier would be the Tehsil, administered by a Tehsildar. The Tehsildar would be appointed by the same party that would have won the Mayorship of that District. A Tehsildar would need to be a Graduate with a degree in Public Administration


The Legislative Arm of the government would be a unitary system. The role of the Legislative Arm would be to make/amend laws, and keep a check on the Administrative Arm, through parliamentary committees. The Member of Parliament (MP) would be elected directly from an electoral constituency based on population. The MP would be elected for a term of 6 years with half of the members elected every 3 years.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
Parliamentary System vs Presidential System: What's Better for Pakistan?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Falconless
Falconless
S
Democracy or Monarchy — What Will It Be For Pakistan?
2
Replies
19
Views
335
ghazi52
ghazi52
S
Imran Khan vs the Supreme Court: Analyzing the Apex Court’s Verdict
Replies
3
Views
206
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
S
The Governance Structure of Pakistan: Studying the Federal, Provincial & Local Governments
Replies
2
Views
284
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
S
The US-backed Regime Change in Pakistan
Replies
1
Views
143
Cash GK
Cash GK

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom