Parliamentary panel rejects anti-forced conversion bill amid protest by minorities’ lawmakers

Pakistan to continue to allow forced conversions. Link: The Dawn

Draft bill

A copy of the draft bill, which is available with Dawn, shows that any non-Muslim, who is not a child, and is able and willing to convert to another religion will apply for a conversion certificate from an additional sessions judge of the area where he or she is residing.


The draft law highlights that the application will have to include the name of a non-Muslim who is willing to change the religion, age and gender, CNIC number, details of parents, siblings, children and spouse (if any), current religion and the reason to convert to the new religion.


The draft law states that the additional sessions judge will set a date for interview within seven days of receipt of an application for conversion, and on the date the judge will ensure that the conversion is not under any duress and not due to any deceit or fraudulent misrepresentation.


The proposed law states that the “Judge may award a time period of 90 days to the non-Muslim to undertake a comparative study of the religions and return to the office of the Additional Sessions Judge.”


After satisfaction, the judge will issue the certificate of change of religion.


The proposed law also awards punishment between five to 10 years and a fine from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 to any person who uses criminal force to convert a person to another religion.


While any person who is an abettor to a forced conversion will be liable to imprisonment from three to five years and a fine of Rs100,000.


It has been highlighted that the age of the person willing to convert his/her religion will be determined by either the child’s birth certificate, or school enrolment certificate, or Nadra B-Form.


“Only in the absence of such forms the child’s age may be determined on the basis of a medical examination,” the draft added.


The proposed law also states that the case of forced conversion will have to be disposed of within 90 days by the court, while appeal against a conviction or acquittal of an offence under this Act can be presented before the respective high court within ten days from the date on which copy of the order passed by the Court of Session is supplied to the appellant.
 
btw this law said that anyone under the age of 18 cannot convert to Islam
So you know there's no way courts would have accepted it, I hope next time we get more "crafty" with these laws so they get easier to be passed
 
Pakistan to continue to allow forced conversions. Link: The Dawn
this controversial law never addressed the issue of forced conversions.
this bill was actually drafted by Sindh assembly where the landlords and waderas forcefully convert a minority girl in order to marry her. but it never got approval as these waderaas wont allow it.
later on Shireen Mazari redrafted it and added too many controversial points in it.
according to this bill if someone under the age of 18 converts to Islam willingly will not be accepted by the state.
according to this bill the investigation officer of any blasphemy case will be a district police officer (DPO) instead of a DSP.
 
Sometimes young people accept Islam

This law would be against their right to accept Islam and God's will at a younger age

This is unacceptable
 
Are you legally allowed to force someone to change religion in Pakistan? If so then we need a law prohibiting forced conversion.

What we don't need is a law prohibiting conversion before a certain age. Hazrat Ali (RA) accepted Islam aged 10.

Mullahs should remember though, when Children decide to become scientologists or Hindu or Agnostic aged 10, they don't have a say in this.
 
