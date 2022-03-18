What's new

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over major fund shortfalls for military modernisation

At a time when the military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh shows no signs of de-escalation, and the China-Pakistan collusion is fast extending from the land borders to the high seas, the Indian armed forces got around Rs 63,000 crore less for modernisation than what they had asked for in the 2022-2023 budget.

The Army got only Rs 32,115 crore when it had projected a requirement for Rs 46,844 core under the capital outlay. The IAF got Rs 56,852 crore instead of Rs 85,323 crore, while the Navy got Rs 47,591 crore instead of Rs 67,623 crore.

Similar shortfalls were also recorded under the revenue outlay for salaries and day-to-day operating costs. Overall, Rs 3.85 lakh crore was allocated for the defence services against a projection of Rs 4.87 lakh crore.

Taking note of the “remarkably high” gaps between projections and allocations in the capital outlays, the parliamentary standing committee on defence on Wednesday said such a situation is “not conducive for the country’s defence preparedness” when there are “heightened tensions” with both China and Pakistan.

The committee, in reports tabled in Parliament, said the defence ministry (MoD) should ask the finance ministry “to not curtail the projected amounts as this results in reprioritization of schemes/activities, which might end up compromising operational preparedness”.

The aim should be to induct “capital-intensive modern machines, which are imperative to tilt the result of war in our favour and also increase the deterrence capabilities of our country”, it said.
None of the three Services, in fact, have been allocated the amounts projected since 2016-2017. Referring to the sharp decline, the committee said the finance ministry “should not make any reductions while allocating the budget under capital heads” for the armed forces in the coming years.

The finance ministry should also take steps to enhance allocations at the revised estimates as well as supplementary grants stages in the 2022-2023 fiscal.

For more follow the link below

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over major fund shortfalls for military modernisation | India News - Times of India

India News: At a time when the military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh shows no signs of de-escalation, and the China-Pakistan collusion is fast exten
