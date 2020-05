Parliamentary Committee on CPEC set to expedite SEZs execution

In order to expedite the implementation of early harvest project under CPEC, the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC has directed relevant authorities to resolve all the issues related to the special economic zones (SEZs) on a priority basis. The committee has discussed the issues of taxes and duties pertaining to Rashakai, Dhabeji and Faisalabad SEZs and advised the Board of Investment (BoI), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to sort out things on earliest. The committee also directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to complete the project within the given timeline.