What's new

Parliament will 'summon' judges who sentenced Nawaz, says Khawaja Asif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,138
13
31,792
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
721837_57462357.jpg

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that the judges who sentenced Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will be called to the dock of parliament.

Speaking to the media, Mr Asif said there was a dire need for all institutions to work within their limits to get the country out of crisis.

"In the midst of parliamentary and judicial crises, we will defend the parliament," maintained Mr Asif.

On Wednesday, Mr Asif said a resolution must be passed to form a full-house committee to investigate constitutional violations [committed by the judiciary] from Justice Munir till date.

Addressing the National Assembly session, he said it was unfortunate that two constitutional institutions were at daggers drawn to each other adding that they are interpreting the constitution differently.

The minister went on to say that they were against the territorial trespassing. “Whenever the constitution was violated, the judiciary inked it”, he added.

Mr Asif said 180,000 cases were pending before the senior judiciary including 51,000 in the apex court. “I know the pain what a prisoner, pleading for bail, goes through,” he added. Their basic responsibility was, he said, deciding on the cases and not entangling in political wrangling.
dunyanews.tv

Parliament will 'summon' judges who sentenced Nawaz, says Khawaja Asif

Will defend parliament amid crises, says Khawaja Asif
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Khawaja Asif castigates ex-CJP Saqib Nisar over audio leaks
Replies
9
Views
213
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Parliament will not tolerate any ‘judicial trespassing’: Khawaja Asif
Replies
0
Views
130
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PAC summons Supreme Court registrar, warns of issuing warrants
Replies
1
Views
120
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Minister demands judiciary's accountability on ex-PMs disqualification
Replies
3
Views
96
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC should review cases starting from Panama issue, says Khawaja Asif in fiery NA speech
Replies
0
Views
130
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom