Parliament will 'summon' judges who sentenced Nawaz, says Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday that the judges who sentenced Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will be called to the dock of parliament.Speaking to the media, Mr Asif said there was a dire need for all institutions to work within their limits to get the country out of crisis."In the midst of parliamentary and judicial crises, we will defend the parliament," maintained Mr Asif.On Wednesday, Mr Asif said a resolution must be passed to form a full-house committee to investigate constitutional violations [committed by the judiciary] from Justice Munir till date.Addressing the National Assembly session, he said it was unfortunate that two constitutional institutions were at daggers drawn to each other adding that they are interpreting the constitution differently.The minister went on to say that they were against the territorial trespassing. “Whenever the constitution was violated, the judiciary inked it”, he added.Mr Asif said 180,000 cases were pending before the senior judiciary including 51,000 in the apex court. “I know the pain what a prisoner, pleading for bail, goes through,” he added. Their basic responsibility was, he said, deciding on the cases and not entangling in political wrangling.