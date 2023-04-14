What's new

Parliament will not tolerate any ‘judicial trespassing’: Khawaja Asif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
14,805
14
31,257
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
NA makes amendment in Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Bill,2023; Passes resolution against SC 8-member bench order against judicial reforms
141908590fffcb1.jpg

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said Parliament would not tolerate any trespassing into its affairs.

Firebrand speaker alleged that nowadays Supreme Court of Pakistan has been playing leading role in politics.

Asif claimed more politics is being played in SC in comparison to politicians.

“We want judiciary to be empowered,” he said.

Read More: Pakistan to strike terrorists’ hideouts inside Afghanistan: warns Asif

Defense minister said every institution of the state should respect constitutional limits of others.

He said Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 in fact empowered the hands of justices and not weekend them.

NA passes bills​

The House also took up Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Bill,2023 and passed further amendments. The appeal time period has been increased from 30 days to 60 days

The House passed the Bill further to amend the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 [The National Accountability Amendment) Bill, 2023].

The House passes the Bill further to amend the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 [The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1646830502731472896
www.samaaenglish.tv

Parliament will not tolerate any ‘judicial trespassing’: Khawaja Asif

NA makes amendment in Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Bill,2023; Passes resolution against SC 8-member bench order against judicial reforms
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC Suspends Practice And Procedure Bill, Issues Notices To AGP, Political Parties
Replies
0
Views
60
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Parliament's joint sitting adopts resolution for simultaneous elections of all assemblies
Replies
0
Views
73
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-CJP imposed ‘judicial dictatorship’ to incapacitate democracy: Bilawal
Replies
5
Views
187
Dalit
Dalit
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Justice Isa seeks removal of registrar for ‘damaging’ top court reputation
Replies
11
Views
313
PakCan
PakCan
muhammadhafeezmalik
SC registrar removed on Justice Isa letter
Replies
7
Views
209
Salik
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom