Parliament to decide on working with Musharraf: Zardari

Co-Chairman, Pakistan People&#8217;s Party, Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said it will be up to the next parliament to decide whether to work with President Pervez Musharraf.
Addressing his first press conference following the February 18 elections, Asif Zardari expressed his readiness to join hands with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), saying: &#8220;We also had working relations with MQM in the past.&#8221;
&#8220;I talked in favor of forming a national government prior to elections and today I discussed the same with Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch, Imran Khan, Qazi Hussain Ahmed,&#8221; Co-Chairman PPP said adding: &#8220;We agreed to form a national government through consensus.&#8221;
&#8220;We want to form government but it must be one with authority,&#8221; he stressed. He said he is not a candidate for the Prime Minister&#8217;s job and this will be offered to a senior member of the party.
Regarding the UN investigation into Ms Benazir Bhutto&#8217;s slaying, Asif Zardari said the UN had answered to the party&#8217;s request. &#8220;The UN has said that it is ready to initiate the request probe if the application in this regard comes from the government.&#8221;
He said the request will be sent to UN after forming the government.
&#8220;We will change the system altogether,&#8221; PPP Co-Chairman expressed his commitment. He said the party will meet with Pakistan Muslim League-N Chief Nawaz Sharif to discuss matter relating to the formation of the next government.
 
