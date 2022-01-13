Parizaad's fully furnished house is on sale in Islamabad for Rs600 million
TAHIR SHERANI
The 6,000 square-yard farmhouse has 14 bedrooms, multiple lounges and was featured in the hit drama Parizaad.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
Parizaad captured the nation's attention for its main character's kindness and humility but also the storyline and set. The eponymous main character's house in the show was one of the most fascinating things in the drama and now you can own it if you have a spare Rs600 million lying around.
The drama is coming to an end soon but that doesn't mean people's love for Parizaad will die out anytime soon. The main character Parizaad's house appealed to people from the very first glimpse of it in the OST.
Usman Zafar Cheema's lavish farmhouse is on a 10-kanal or 6,000 square-yard plot. The total built up area of the house is 38,000 square feet and it's located in Islamabad's Gulberg Greens, which is a part of Gulberg composed of farmhouses on four, five and 10 kanal plots.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
The house is fully furnished with appliances and air conditioners. However, if one wishes to purchase the house unfurnished, the price can be lowered to Rs575 million.
The ground floor includes a double height drawing room, a dining room, double height entrance lobbies, a large courtyard, a serving buffet kitchen, a dirty kitchen, two sitting lounges, four bedrooms, four covered car parking areas, a guard room and a large wooden themed office with a staff sitting area.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
The first floor consists of four bedrooms, a lounge, a dining area, a kitchen, a huge store room and a large office with a staff seating area as well.
There is also a basement that contains three lounges, two dirty kitchens, two clean kitchens, four servant quarters, a huge drawing room, a large parking space, six bedrooms with washrooms attached, a large walk-in closet, dining spaces and a maid's room with a bathroom attached.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
A mumty is also included that has two large servant quarters.
Parizaad's is a classic rags-to-riches story — he is a trustworthy watchman whose loyalty has been tried and tested by his boss, a business tycoon. The story takes a dip when the boss is arrested in Dubai and not having any next of kin, he decides to give Parizaad some of his wealth, which includes the house. Parizaad then returns to Pakistan as a rich man.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
We wonder if any super fans of the show will be tempted to buy the extravagant farmhouse.
TAHIR SHERANI
The 6,000 square-yard farmhouse has 14 bedrooms, multiple lounges and was featured in the hit drama Parizaad.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
Parizaad captured the nation's attention for its main character's kindness and humility but also the storyline and set. The eponymous main character's house in the show was one of the most fascinating things in the drama and now you can own it if you have a spare Rs600 million lying around.
The drama is coming to an end soon but that doesn't mean people's love for Parizaad will die out anytime soon. The main character Parizaad's house appealed to people from the very first glimpse of it in the OST.
Usman Zafar Cheema's lavish farmhouse is on a 10-kanal or 6,000 square-yard plot. The total built up area of the house is 38,000 square feet and it's located in Islamabad's Gulberg Greens, which is a part of Gulberg composed of farmhouses on four, five and 10 kanal plots.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
The house is fully furnished with appliances and air conditioners. However, if one wishes to purchase the house unfurnished, the price can be lowered to Rs575 million.
The ground floor includes a double height drawing room, a dining room, double height entrance lobbies, a large courtyard, a serving buffet kitchen, a dirty kitchen, two sitting lounges, four bedrooms, four covered car parking areas, a guard room and a large wooden themed office with a staff sitting area.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
The first floor consists of four bedrooms, a lounge, a dining area, a kitchen, a huge store room and a large office with a staff seating area as well.
There is also a basement that contains three lounges, two dirty kitchens, two clean kitchens, four servant quarters, a huge drawing room, a large parking space, six bedrooms with washrooms attached, a large walk-in closet, dining spaces and a maid's room with a bathroom attached.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
A mumty is also included that has two large servant quarters.
Parizaad's is a classic rags-to-riches story — he is a trustworthy watchman whose loyalty has been tried and tested by his boss, a business tycoon. The story takes a dip when the boss is arrested in Dubai and not having any next of kin, he decides to give Parizaad some of his wealth, which includes the house. Parizaad then returns to Pakistan as a rich man.
Photo: Hum TV/YouTube
We wonder if any super fans of the show will be tempted to buy the extravagant farmhouse.