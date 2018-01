Paris man stabbed to death in metro as 'onlookers film, post on social media'



By Emma Beswick
15/01/2018



A Martinique native was stabbed to death in a metro station on Friday evening while other passengers looked on and filmed, according to local media Andy Brigitte, a 22-year-old mechanic living in the Essonne region of France, was stabbed in Châtelet-Les Halles RER station after an argument with another passenger escalated.The perpetrator purportedly took out a knife and stabbed Brigitte at least twice.He "agonized on the ground ... while passengers, rather than help him, filmed his agony and posted images on Snapchat," French news magazine L’Obs reported It is not clear how many others were present. In an interview with RCI Martinique , Brigitte's mother Linda, said she's "in pain" after her son's death. "No one lifted a finger," she continued.Brigitte also said that he was also accompanied by a friend who "fled" when Andy was attacked, leaving him "alone".'There, his life is ruined, he has nothing,' she concluded.Paramedics were called at 6 pm local time and Brigitte was declared dead at 7.30 pm.The attacker, a 33-year-old from Melun, an area south of Paris, tried to escape but was caught and arrested by the station's security and handed over to police."Our services intervened with extreme speed, points out Stéphane Gouaud, director of the security service of the RATP, four minutes after this terrible aggression, they were there and questioned this man on whom they found the knife."Social media users expressed their disgust at the passive response of other members of the public using the hashtag #chatelet."Oh ok. In 2018, we die in front of a camera without any help," one person wrote.