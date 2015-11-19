What's new

Paris Attack Suspect Wanted to Target Charlie Hebdo With Arson

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
540
-11
482
Country
India
Location
India
The suspect in a stabbing last week near the former office of Charlie Hebdo showed interest in a hard-line Islamic group, authorities say.



French firefighters push a gurney carrying an injured person after a knife attack near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical magazine, last week.

French firefighters push a gurney carrying an injured person after a knife attack near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical magazine, last week.Credit...Alain Jocard/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
Aurelien Breeden
By Aurelien Breeden
  • Published Sept. 29, 2020Updated Sept. 30, 2020, 12:37 a.m. ET

PARIS — The man suspected of stabbing two people outside the former Paris office of Charlie Hebdo last week admitted to investigators that he wanted to set the building on fire, and he railed against cartoons of the prophet in a video found on his phone, but he did not pledge allegiance to any known terrorist group, French authorities said on Tuesday.
Jean-François Ricard, the top antiterrorism prosecutor, said at a news conference that the video showed the suspect, Zaher Hassan Mahmood, 25, weeping and denouncing the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.
Mr. Ricard said Mr. Mahmood had told investigators that he had searched online for the address for Charlie Hebdo, the satirical newspaper whose office was attacked in January 2015, and scouted the area, but had not realized that they moved. He had initially planned to set the former newspaper’s offices on fire, Mr. Ricard said, adding that the police found several bottles of turpentine in his bag.
But Mr. Mahmood changed his mind when he saw two people smoking outside the building near a mural paying tribute to those killed in 2015, Mr. Ricard said. Thinking they were employees of the newspaper, he lunged at them with a meat cleaver. The “extremely violent” attack, caught on surveillance cameras, lasted only 20 seconds, Mr. Ricard said.


Last week’s attack, which came during an ongoing trial for several people linked to the January 2015 killings, brought fears of terrorism back to the surface in France. In recent years, the threats have evolved — from large-scale, organized plots, like the November 2015 attacks in Paris, in which more than 100 were killed, to isolated acts that are harder to predict and prevent.

Mr. Ricard said that Mr. Mahmood, who is from Pakistan and who had never been flagged by French intelligence agencies in the past, had no prior convictions.


French authorities had previously identified the man as an 18-year-old based on statements he gave to the police, but on his phone investigators found a picture of his passport identifying him as 25. Mr. Ricard declined to comment when asked if Pakistani authorities had confirmed Mr. Mahmood’s identity.

Mr. Mahmood was expected to be charged with attempted murder and criminal conspiracy, both on aggravated counts of terrorism, Mr. Ricard said.

Nine people associated with Mr. Mahmood who were taken into police custody after the attack have been released without charges. Investigators said they provided insights into his actions ahead of the attack. Those associates reported that Mr. Mahmood repeatedly watched videos featuring the founder of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, a hard-line Islamic group that organized several demonstrations in Pakistan earlier this month after Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, investigators said.

www.nytimes.com

Paris Attack Suspect Wanted to Target Charlie Hebdo With Arson

The suspect in a stabbing last week near the former office of Charlie Hebdo showed interest in a hard-line Islamic group, authorities say.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
540
-11
482
Country
India
Location
India
This terrorist has 4 siblings...he and one of his brothers stay in France...and the other one stays in Italy. This fellow got asylum In France .He made up a false excuse to get the asylum. He has mentioned in his application that he was sexually abused by molvi and senior students in the madarsa he was studying. He is paid some money every month by French govt for his sustenance as he is a refugee. I remember this hindi saying "Jis thali mein khate ho, usi mein ched"
How thankless he could be...He attacked two persons who were in no way related to Charlie Hebdo...He just assumed some random people to be staff of Charlie Hebdo as they were standing near the old CH office(it has been shifted to some other location after 2015 attacks).
French and other european govts should be very strict in giving out refugee status to foreigners...it is very clear from this incident that many people are misusing the facility and entering into europe by fraud.
There should be a thorough on his two brothers as well who are staying in France and Italy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
U Featured Paris knife attack suspect is of Pakistani origin, French authorities say World Affairs 212
Vergennes Salah Abdeslam trial: Paris attacks suspect lambasts 'anti-Muslim bias' Europe & Russia 23
Penguin Belgian suspect as leader terrorist group in research attacks Paris Europe & Russia 0
Solomon2 Lawyer says Paris attack suspect has 'intelligence of empty ashtray' Europe & Russia 0
Trisonics Two suspected (Algerian and Pakistani ) of links to Paris attacks arrested in Austria refugee center Europe & Russia 10
Vergennes Suspected Paris attacks ringleader Abdelhamid Abaaoud killed in St-Denis raid Europe & Russia 52
N.Siddiqui Charlie Hebdo knife attacks, Paris, poor young Pakistanis are falling to the provocation with conniving media Social & Current Events 9
U Four wounded in Paris knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site Europe & Russia 4
Vergennes Paris court rejects appeal,sentences brother of Toulouse attacker to 30 years Europe & Russia 4
Jyotish No attack at Disneyland Paris, escalator problem caused panic Europe & Russia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top