Paris Attack Suspect Wanted to Target Charlie Hebdo With Arson

This terrorist has 4 siblings...he and one of his brothers stay in France...and the other one stays in Italy. This fellow got asylum In France .He made up a false excuse to get the asylum. He has mentioned in his application that he was sexually abused by molvi and senior students in the madarsa he was studying. He is paid some money every month by French govt for his sustenance as he is a refugee. I remember this hindi saying "Jis thali mein khate ho, usi mein ched"

How thankless he could be...He attacked two persons who were in no way related to Charlie Hebdo...He just assumed some random people to be staff of Charlie Hebdo as they were standing near the old CH office(it has been shifted to some other location after 2015 attacks).

French and other european govts should be very strict in giving out refugee status to foreigners...it is very clear from this incident that many people are misusing the facility and entering into europe by fraud.

There should be a thorough on his two brothers as well who are staying in France and Italy.