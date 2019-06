Paris Air Show 2019

MBDA presents its next generation of European air combat systems

MBDA presents the next generation of European air combat systems at Paris Air Show 2019, June 17,2019.

Russian Helicopters demonstrates Ansat with a new satellite communication system

Russian helicopter ANSAT at Paris Air Show 2019, June 17, 2019.

Airbus helicopters will deliver first two H125 helicopters to Ukraine

Airbus Helicopters H125

XQ-58A Valkyrie completed another successful test flight

XQ-58A Valkyrie pictured during the second test flight on June 11, 2019

Rafael presents its Mobile Drone Dome counter unmanned air system

Mobile Drome Dome counter unmanned air system (C-UAS) anti-aircraft system.

Lacroix exhibits new countermeasures for A400M and training solution

The new batch of countermeasures for the A400M

JMSDF exhibits its P-1 maritime patrol aircraft

The P-1 of the JMSDF during Paris Air Show 2019

Turkish Aerospace unveils a full-size model of Turkish fighter

Turkish Aerospace officials recently told FlightGlobal that a first flight of the Turkish Fighter would occur in 2026

Kawasaki C-2 transport aircraft showcased

The Kawasaki C-2 (previously XC-2 and C-X) is a mid-size, twin-turbofan engine, long range, high-speed military transport aircraft