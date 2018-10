Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the formation of the Committee on Climate Change, which will act as a forum to discuss environmental concerns and raise awareness about climate change challenges faced by Pakistan.Led by the prime minister, the committee will include the ministers for planning and development, finance, power, national food security and water resources, and provincial chief ministers.“Climate change has been a rather neglected subject in the past. The committee has been formed to give the issue of global warming more importance and to have more stakeholders participate actively in the present government’s initiatives, such as Clean Green Pakistan, and the building up of climate change as a concept,” Climate Change Additional Secretary Khurram Agha says.He added that it points to the government’s intentions and its endeavour to promote a clean environment, clean air, clean schools, and the promotion of green buildings and appliances.