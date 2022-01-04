Parey Hut Love bags international film festival award for Best Film
IMAGES STAFF
Asim Raza's feature film was released in 2019 and was recently honoured by the South Asia Forum for Art and Creative Heritage.
Photo: Parey Hut Love Official/Instagram
Director Asim Raza's 2019 rom-com Parey Hut Love has won the Best Film in Wholesome Entertainment award at the South Asia Forum for Art and Creative Heritage (SAFACH)'s International Film Festival.
SAFACH is South Asia's first borderless-international travelling film festival. It arranged its third edition this month from Dec 18 to Dec 23 in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, India.
Raza shared the award on his Instagram account with a note to his team. "Congratulations to the most amazing team in the world, I am so blessed to be a part of you."
Azaan Khan, the musician who composed the soundtrack for the film, and model Parisheh James — who was part of the cast — were among the many who commented on the post, showing love.
Traversing scenic locales of Turkey, Kashmir, Islamabad and some of Karachi’s oldest colonial buildings, Parey Hut Love embarked on its journey with a star-studded cast that included actors Sheheryar Munawar, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Butt, Zara Noor Abbas, Nadeem Baig, Hina Dilpazeer, Rachel Viccaji, Frieha Altaf and Parisheh James.
Based loosely on the classic rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral, the plot follows a star-crossed love story that begins at a mehndi and then travels through the course of the movie — and four weddings — trying to keep up in the face of issues that arise in the lives of the main leads, both internal and external.
“We thought that local audiences would enjoy a romance that had substance to it and Imran decided to build the storyline around four different kinds of Pakistani weddings. After all, in our country, the party season is defined by weddings. It’s where young people mingle and dance and there is festivity and colour. This movie is fun, youthful and it is about coming of age," Raza told Images in an earlier interview.
