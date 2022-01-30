What's new

Parental love, Parents from Tibetan herding community send their children off to a rural boarding school in Tibet

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,300
-5
85,099
Country
China
Location
China
Parental love, Parents from Tibetan herding community send their children off to a rural boarding primary school in Tibet

Food, accommodation, everything is for free in the school, it's a vast sparely populated region in Lhoka in rural Tibet , because of the sheer size of this pasture region, many students can only go back to see their parents once a week. It's the first day of a new school term, parents take their children to the school and spend some time with the children before going back.

Boarding schools are common all over China, but for the ones in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia, the west calls it forced seperation of the children from their parents by the Chinese government.

 
Last edited:
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
7,195
1
20,566
Country
China
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
Parental love, Parents from Tibetan herding community send their children off to a rural boarding primary school in Tibet
Food, accommodation, everything is for free in the school, it's a vast sparely populated in Lhoka region in rural Tibet , because of the sheer size of this pasture region, many students can only go back to see their parents once a week, it's the first day of a new school term, parents take their children to the school and spend some time with the children before going back.

Boarding schools are common all over China, but for the ones in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia, the west calls it forced seperation of the children from their parents by the Chinese government.

Click to expand...

0:28 a mother wiped tears! Forced education! Concentration Camp! Cultural Genocide!
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,344
-21
4,810
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Should conduct special training on alpine herding and make sure lots of them go back home. Else Indians will encroach and nobody will be watching.

The traditional sovereignty is establish in some cases on whether the border local pay taxes to Lhasa or to someone else.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,300
-5
85,099
Country
China
Location
China
One thing which is enviable to schools in the cities is there's lots of empty space in rural Tibet, the rural schools in Tibet don't have to worry about not having enough space, so rural schools in Tibet look bigger than schools in the cities.

调整大小 784.jpg
调整大小 783.jpg
331f77843337f4a54178282d16e0e92e.jpg
调整大小 微信图片_20210303001344.png
调整大小 0ce0-iyywcsy9844841.jpg
调整大小 微信图片_20210303001528.png
调整大小 微信图片_20210303001507.png
调整大小 0ubhvJDqpVq.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Driving past newly built free government houses for Tibetan herding communities in rural Tibet
Replies
3
Views
194
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Soccer becomes popular among Tibetan school girls in high plateau pasturelands herding communities
Replies
5
Views
380
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
TruthSeeker
China’s War on ‘Shadow Education’
Replies
7
Views
332
Char
Char
beijingwalker
How much can you make monthly if you help Tibetan herders to herd their yaks?
Replies
0
Views
211
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Poverty, dropouts in rural girl's diary become a thing of past, how 20 years changed China into a whole new world
Replies
0
Views
293
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom