Parental love, Parents from Tibetan herding community send their children off to a rural boarding school in Tibet

Parental love, Parents from Tibetan herding community send their children off to a rural boarding primary school in TibetFood, accommodation, everything is for free in the school, it's a vast sparely populated region in Lhoka in rural Tibet , because of the sheer size of this pasture region, many students can only go back to see their parents once a week. It's the first day of a new school term, parents take their children to the school and spend some time with the children before going back.Boarding schools are common all over China, but for the ones in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia, the west calls it forced seperation of the children from their parents by the Chinese government.