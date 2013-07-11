Parday Meh Rehnay Dau

DR SABREENA RAZAQ HUSSAIN
Twitter: sabreena_razaq
The awkward moment when MQMS Farooq Sattar implies that the comment party chief Altaf Hussain made in a video call to his supporters about tearing open abdomens and preparing body bags was a joke. Paxman not amused. It was more than embarrassing watching Sattar sinking deeper both into his chair and the depths of reality while his voice escalated higher into desperation. The parliamentary leader for MQM dug deeper holes for himself as he faced the pokerfaced Paxman whist trying his best to defend his boss, albeit pretty poorly. But who could blame him? I mean how would you defend having hundreds of thousands of unaccounted for pounds practically hidden under your pillow? Chanda? Okay that may do for your diehard supporters, but London Metropolitan police? Um, I dont think so.
It was both with a sense of relief and disbelief that the news of a BBC documentary on MQM was greeted by overseas and native Pakistanis. The party whose chief Altaf Hussain was described as the Godfather of Karachi in the British House of Commons recently by MP George Galloway, was described as one of the most feared parties in Pakistan in the BBC Newsnight Documentary. Statements from a brave ex-MQM member and an ex-Pakistani policeman described personal experiences of the party killing hundreds as an order from London including 20 fellow policemen and insisted MQM was not a peaceful party describing them as a bunch of mafias and an ideal party of violence and militancy who would kill you and your family if you gave evidence against them. Members of the House of Lords were quoted as saying they dont raise a voice against MQM as they have children to look after.
When after all this there are reasons to believe that Altaf Hussain, despite his Oscar losing show of tears, may be involved in ex-MQM member Dr Imran Farooqs murder in 2011, maintaining that MQM is a peaceful party is not an enviable task. But surely, alleging that BBC is targeting MQM whilst under influence of pro-Taliban forces is not the solution! May Sattar be alluding to PTI? The very party that Najam Sethi in one of his now infrequent appearances on Apas Ki Baat said had a huge hand in drawing British media attention to the Altaf Hussain issue. It was interesting then how PTI was not mentioned once in the documentary, despite party Chairman Imran Khan sticking his head straight into the crocodiles mouth after openly holding Altaf Hussain responsible for the assassination of PTI Senior Professor Zahra Shahid Hussain shortly after open threats were made to PTI protesters in Karachi, home and only stronghold of the MQM. In fact Zahra apas funeral procession was aired in the documentary for a split second, but again no mention of PTI. Could Sattars statement be more than just scraping the barrel?
After all is said and done this short and sharp piece by the BBC presented by Owen Bennet Jones, author of Eye of the Storm amongst many other Pakistani political pieces, has certainly done nothing for the street cred of MQM. Its fair to say a few residents of North London which was filmed as home of Altaf Hussain will surely be getting a few sleepless nights after tonights transmission. Pressure will now start to snowball and it doesnt take a rocket scientist to figure out that once a barrister on a BBC documentary claims your statements tick all the boxes for inciting violence, youre being investigated for money laundering and connection with a murder of ex-party member who you had fought with, as well the conformed authenticity of a letter written to Tony Blair offering human intelligence on Jihaadis weeks after 9/11 , well um, youd better have a good lawyer handy!
One question that I would put out is that if the Pakistani government has chosen to hand over information to the British to ignite these proceedings against Altaf Hussain, then why now? And while we are on the delicacy and power of timing, I leave you with the quotes that for so many of us said it all.
Sattar: No one has been arrested
Paxman: yet.
Sattar: No one has been charged
Paxman: yet.
Sattar: there was no court case made
Paxman: yet.
- See more at: Parday Meh Rehnay Dau | Saach.TV
Twitter: sabreena_razaq
The awkward moment when MQMS Farooq Sattar implies that the comment party chief Altaf Hussain made in a video call to his supporters about tearing open abdomens and preparing body bags was a joke. Paxman not amused. It was more than embarrassing watching Sattar sinking deeper both into his chair and the depths of reality while his voice escalated higher into desperation. The parliamentary leader for MQM dug deeper holes for himself as he faced the pokerfaced Paxman whist trying his best to defend his boss, albeit pretty poorly. But who could blame him? I mean how would you defend having hundreds of thousands of unaccounted for pounds practically hidden under your pillow? Chanda? Okay that may do for your diehard supporters, but London Metropolitan police? Um, I dont think so.
It was both with a sense of relief and disbelief that the news of a BBC documentary on MQM was greeted by overseas and native Pakistanis. The party whose chief Altaf Hussain was described as the Godfather of Karachi in the British House of Commons recently by MP George Galloway, was described as one of the most feared parties in Pakistan in the BBC Newsnight Documentary. Statements from a brave ex-MQM member and an ex-Pakistani policeman described personal experiences of the party killing hundreds as an order from London including 20 fellow policemen and insisted MQM was not a peaceful party describing them as a bunch of mafias and an ideal party of violence and militancy who would kill you and your family if you gave evidence against them. Members of the House of Lords were quoted as saying they dont raise a voice against MQM as they have children to look after.
When after all this there are reasons to believe that Altaf Hussain, despite his Oscar losing show of tears, may be involved in ex-MQM member Dr Imran Farooqs murder in 2011, maintaining that MQM is a peaceful party is not an enviable task. But surely, alleging that BBC is targeting MQM whilst under influence of pro-Taliban forces is not the solution! May Sattar be alluding to PTI? The very party that Najam Sethi in one of his now infrequent appearances on Apas Ki Baat said had a huge hand in drawing British media attention to the Altaf Hussain issue. It was interesting then how PTI was not mentioned once in the documentary, despite party Chairman Imran Khan sticking his head straight into the crocodiles mouth after openly holding Altaf Hussain responsible for the assassination of PTI Senior Professor Zahra Shahid Hussain shortly after open threats were made to PTI protesters in Karachi, home and only stronghold of the MQM. In fact Zahra apas funeral procession was aired in the documentary for a split second, but again no mention of PTI. Could Sattars statement be more than just scraping the barrel?
After all is said and done this short and sharp piece by the BBC presented by Owen Bennet Jones, author of Eye of the Storm amongst many other Pakistani political pieces, has certainly done nothing for the street cred of MQM. Its fair to say a few residents of North London which was filmed as home of Altaf Hussain will surely be getting a few sleepless nights after tonights transmission. Pressure will now start to snowball and it doesnt take a rocket scientist to figure out that once a barrister on a BBC documentary claims your statements tick all the boxes for inciting violence, youre being investigated for money laundering and connection with a murder of ex-party member who you had fought with, as well the conformed authenticity of a letter written to Tony Blair offering human intelligence on Jihaadis weeks after 9/11 , well um, youd better have a good lawyer handy!
One question that I would put out is that if the Pakistani government has chosen to hand over information to the British to ignite these proceedings against Altaf Hussain, then why now? And while we are on the delicacy and power of timing, I leave you with the quotes that for so many of us said it all.
Sattar: No one has been arrested
Paxman: yet.
Sattar: No one has been charged
Paxman: yet.
Sattar: there was no court case made
Paxman: yet.
- See more at: Parday Meh Rehnay Dau | Saach.TV