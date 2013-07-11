Parday Meh Rehnay Dau

What's new

DR SABREENA RAZAQ HUSSAIN

Twitter: sabreena_razaq

The awkward moment when MQMS Farooq Sattar implies that the comment party chief Altaf Hussain made in a video call to his supporters about tearing open abdomens and preparing body bags was a joke. Paxman not amused. It was more than embarrassing watching Sattar sinking deeper both into his chair and the depths of reality while his voice escalated higher into desperation. The parliamentary leader for MQM dug deeper holes for himself as he faced the pokerfaced Paxman whist trying his best to defend his boss, albeit pretty poorly. But who could blame him? I mean how would you defend having hundreds of thousands of unaccounted for pounds practically hidden under your pillow? Chanda? Okay that may do for your diehard supporters, but London Metropolitan police? Um, I dont think so.

It was both with a sense of relief and disbelief that the news of a BBC documentary on MQM was greeted by overseas and native Pakistanis. The party whose chief Altaf Hussain was described as the Godfather of Karachi in the British House of Commons recently by MP George Galloway, was described as one of the most feared parties in Pakistan in the BBC Newsnight Documentary. Statements from a brave ex-MQM member and an ex-Pakistani policeman described personal experiences of the party killing hundreds as an order from London including 20 fellow policemen and insisted MQM was not a peaceful party describing them as a bunch of mafias and an ideal party of violence and militancy who would kill you and your family if you gave evidence against them. Members of the House of Lords were quoted as saying they dont raise a voice against MQM as they have children to look after.

When after all this there are reasons to believe that Altaf Hussain, despite his Oscar losing show of tears, may be involved in ex-MQM member Dr Imran Farooqs murder in 2011, maintaining that MQM is a peaceful party is not an enviable task. But surely, alleging that BBC is targeting MQM whilst under influence of pro-Taliban forces is not the solution! May Sattar be alluding to PTI? The very party that Najam Sethi in one of his now infrequent appearances on Apas Ki Baat said had a huge hand in drawing British media attention to the Altaf Hussain issue. It was interesting then how PTI was not mentioned once in the documentary, despite party Chairman Imran Khan sticking his head straight into the crocodiles mouth after openly holding Altaf Hussain responsible for the assassination of PTI Senior Professor Zahra Shahid Hussain shortly after open threats were made to PTI protesters in Karachi, home and only stronghold of the MQM. In fact Zahra apas funeral procession was aired in the documentary for a split second, but again no mention of PTI. Could Sattars statement be more than just scraping the barrel?

After all is said and done this short and sharp piece by the BBC presented by Owen Bennet Jones, author of Eye of the Storm amongst many other Pakistani political pieces, has certainly done nothing for the street cred of MQM. Its fair to say a few residents of North London which was filmed as home of Altaf Hussain will surely be getting a few sleepless nights after tonights transmission. Pressure will now start to snowball and it doesnt take a rocket scientist to figure out that once a barrister on a BBC documentary claims your statements tick all the boxes for inciting violence, youre being investigated for money laundering and connection with a murder of ex-party member who you had fought with, as well the conformed authenticity of a letter written to Tony Blair offering human intelligence on Jihaadis weeks after 9/11 , well um, youd better have a good lawyer handy!

One question that I would put out is that if the Pakistani government has chosen to hand over information to the British to ignite these proceedings against Altaf Hussain, then why now? And while we are on the delicacy and power of timing, I leave you with the quotes that for so many of us said it all.

Sattar: No one has been arrested

Paxman: yet.

Sattar: No one has been charged

Paxman: yet.

Sattar: there was no court case made

Paxman: yet.
- See more at: Parday Meh Rehnay Dau | Saach.TV
 
Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.


