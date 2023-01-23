What's new

Paranormal Experiences - Post yours

Smoke

Smoke

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
888
0
1,450
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I made this thread today to discuss any paranormal experiences anyone of you may have had. I have had plenty that I think I'd finally like to share.

Paranormal #1
My grandparents were very good and religious people, both of them died (separately) in the early hours of Friday. I had witnessed my grandfather pass away in front of my eyes when he took his last breath after foaming at the mouth. After a few of us tried CPR, we dialed an ambulance and waited for them, I had spent 19 months in the hospital with him, essentially living there with him during his stay (He had prostrate cancer). I remember going upstairs into my room after his passing (The room right above his) and I remember lying down at the foot of my bed and moments later, I hear a short, most heinous kind of demonic laughter that springs me right back up. The laughter being short made me question whether it was just in my mind or did it really happen.

Paranormal #2
I would fly back to Pakistan at the end of every semester during my university, this would be one of the things I'd look forward to at the end of every semester. I had conjured up a habit to inhibit the least visited and most separated room in the house on the second floor. The room had huge window looking out towards my terrace and giant palm trees at the front of my house. I would sleep there with the curtains withdrawn and every night I'd wake up unable to move, as if some fat-*** hippo would be holding me down, instinctively I would feel that this is paranormal, however in the moment of it I would not be scared. I would only be let go after I recite the first kalma in my heart, always instantly, I remember during the third night I didn't do it, thinking that it is because of my head position causing my body not to wake up, nope, was stuck for a while until I felt a little terror and ended up reciting the kalma, instantly broke free, I sat up, looked around, and went back to sleep on my right side.

Paranormal #3
After getting married, I moved into my grandparents room. This room was used to having prayed in consistently, the walls and ground were used to hearing surah's from the Quran. I remember one night me and my wife were discussing a matter and we heard a noise in the corner of the room, it sounded like a bunch of bags (like the ones you get from Khaadi or other clothing stores) fell down together. I turned the light on to see what it was and it was nothing, I thought maybe there were bags inside the closet that might have slipped and fell but nope, no bags there either! Strange, I went back to bed and we continued discussing until that same noise now came from the right side of our bed, I got up again and nothing was there, I burst out laughing and my wife was uneasy and a little freaked out.

Again in this room, I'd see closet doors slowly close by themselves, fridge door would open by itself and the freakiest to me would be when my son was born, he'd look at the direction of the bathroom and smile/laugh, always in that direction. After my daughter was born, she'd do the exact same frickin' thing. Weird!

Paranormal #4
Post-marriage, I remember sitting in the middle of my room and my wife was in another getting a few of her things, I was looking down on the floor and putting on socks when my peripheral vision was a lady walk across my door, fast. The lady gave a similar look to my wife, immediately I got up and went after her as she went into the utility room and nothing, I called out my wife who was actually downstairs at the time.

Paranormal #5
Post-marriage, One day I returned home after work, the Mrs. was out of city with the kids and I had been informed earlier that my sister would be at home (Mind you, I have two sisters, one married the other a teenager, lets called married sister Mehreen and teen sister Sana). I honked at the gate and I was let in after a minute or so. I had one staff member coming to see me to confirm a few things so I had my servant open up the drawing room. After getting out of the car I realized that the front door of the house was open, I walk inside and take a left into my drawing room, I open the door and let the staff member inside. At this point I see Sana leave my parents room (With an annoyed face) and enter her own room, after a few seconds later I hear a huge thud sound from her room, She had gone inside her bathroom. The staff member and I discuss work for a few minutes and we were done, I offered him tea but he insisted on water. I called out Sana's name hoping she would be out by now, but to no response, I do it a couple of times more and I end up leaving the drawing room to fetch my servant instead.

After the staff member leaves, I get a little annoying as to why I was ignored by Sana. I enter her bedroom and call her out but I get no response, I knock on the bathroom door and no response, I turn the handle of the bathroom door and it isn't locked, I open it to see the lights are on but she isn't inside. Thinking nothing at this point other than the fact that the little brat must have definitely ran upstairs to her sister, I go upstairs into Mehreen's bedroom, I ask her where Sana is:

Me "Where's Sana?!"
Mehreen "She's out"
Me "Since when?"
Mehreen "She's been out since 2 hours and she is with ami"
Me "Then who the hell is downstairs and WHO OPENED THE DOOR?"
Mehreen "I did when I heard the horn, I opened it and ran upstairs, who is downstairs??"


I'll post much more later... after I get a few good stories from you guys.
 
Englishman

Englishman

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2016
708
-4
1,403
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
What I'm going to post doesn't seem much, but think about it. Put yourself in my situation.

Some time ago I was working in a pharmacy here in the UK. North England, winter, cold and grim, just the way i like it. It was dark by 3:30pm. It was a Saturday night and I was in fact alone. The pharmacy was quiet and after 6pm I would get less then 1 patient an hour and the odd phone call seeking advice.

For safety reasons I kept the door locked only opening it when someone decided to pop by.

Shift finished 11pm so around 10:30 pm, I used the washroom in preparation for my 30 mile drive home. I had the keys to open and lock up the building overnight.

When I came out, there was a wet floor sign stationed in front of the washroom door. The sign was not there when I entered and it was in fact an obstacle....I had to walk over the sign to come back out! The sign wasn't there when I used the facilities earlier on in the day, nor did anyone else including patients have access to the toilets.

It was very unsettling.

caution-wet-floor-free-standing-sign-600mm.jpg
 
Last edited:
terry5

terry5

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 16, 2014
3,530
-11
5,351
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
Jamaica
Mine .

Smoked some crack one night just before bed to take the edge off the day Man that shit was so strong I thought someone was at my window on the 17th floor ( was in NYC ) asking me to let them in . I had some gear to smoke to come down off it but the heroin was rubbish and I stayed hyped up and paranoid all night sitting talking to the microwave oven until next day lunchtime when I come down offa it .
 
Smoke

Smoke

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
888
0
1,450
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Englishman said:
What I'm going to post doesn't seem much, but think about it. Put yourself in my situation.

Some time ago I was working in a pharmacy here in the UK. North England, winter, cold and grim, just the way i like it. It was dark by 3:30pm. It was a Saturday night and I was in fact alone. The pharmacy was quiet and after 6pm I would get less then 1 patient an hour and the odd phone call seeking advice.

For safety reasons I kept the door locked only opening it when someone decided to pop by.

Shift finished 11pm so around 10:30 pm, I used the washroom in preparation for my 30 mile drive home. I had the keys to open and lock up the building overnight.

When I came out, there was a wet floor sign stationed in front of the washroom door. The sign was not there when I entered and it was in fact an obstacle....I had to walk over the sign to come back out! The sign wasn't there when I used the facilities earlier on in the day, nor did anyone else including patients have access to the toilets.

It was very unsettling.

View attachment 912794
Click to expand...


Englishman said:
What I'm going to post doesn't seem much, but think about it. Put yourself in my situation.

Some time ago I was working in a pharmacy here in the UK. North England, winter, cold and grim, just the way i like it. It was dark by 3:30pm. It was a Saturday night and I was in fact alone. The pharmacy was quiet and after 6pm I would get less then 1 patient an hour and the odd phone call seeking advice.

For safety reasons I kept the door locked only opening it when someone decided to pop by.

Shift finished 11pm so around 10:30 pm, I used the washroom in preparation for my 30 mile drive home. I had the keys to open and lock up the building overnight.

When I came out, there was a wet floor sign stationed in front of the washroom door. The sign was not there when I entered and it was in fact an obstacle....I had to walk over the sign to come back out! The sign wasn't there when I used the facilities earlier on in the day, nor did anyone else including patients have access to the toilets.

It was very unsettling.

View attachment 912794
Click to expand...

Damn, that's interesting.
Also, a thirty mile drive home? Hory shet, you need a prius.

Acetic Acid said:
My paranormal experience

Living under PDM-Army junta
Click to expand...

You could say it is an on-going nightmare :cheesy:
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

BANNED
Mar 1, 2015
6,334
4
6,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Smoke said:
I made this thread today to discuss any paranormal experiences anyone of you may have had. I have had plenty that I think I'd finally like to share.

Paranormal #1
My grandparents were very good and religious people, both of them died (separately) in the early hours of Friday. I had witnessed my grandfather pass away in front of my eyes when he took his last breath after foaming at the mouth. After a few of us tried CPR, we dialed an ambulance and waited for them, I had spent 19 months in the hospital with him, essentially living there with him during his stay (He had prostrate cancer). I remember going upstairs into my room after his passing (The room right above his) and I remember lying down at the foot of my bed and moments later, I hear a short, most heinous kind of demonic laughter that springs me right back up. The laughter being short made me question whether it was just in my mind or did it really happen.

Paranormal #2
I would fly back to Pakistan at the end of every semester during my university, this would be one of the things I'd look forward to at the end of every semester. I had conjured up a habit to inhibit the least visited and most separated room in the house on the second floor. The room had huge window looking out towards my terrace and giant palm trees at the front of my house. I would sleep there with the curtains withdrawn and every night I'd wake up unable to move, as if some fat-*** hippo would be holding me down, instinctively I would feel that this is paranormal, however in the moment of it I would not be scared. I would only be let go after I recite the first kalma in my heart, always instantly, I remember during the third night I didn't do it, thinking that it is because of my head position causing my body not to wake up, nope, was stuck for a while until I felt a little terror and ended up reciting the kalma, instantly broke free, I sat up, looked around, and went back to sleep on my right side.

Paranormal #3
After getting married, I moved into my grandparents room. This room was used to having prayed in consistently, the walls and ground were used to hearing surah's from the Quran. I remember one night me and my wife were discussing a matter and we heard a noise in the corner of the room, it sounded like a bunch of bags (like the ones you get from Khaadi or other clothing stores) fell down together. I turned the light on to see what it was and it was nothing, I thought maybe there were bags inside the closet that might have slipped and fell but nope, no bags there either! Strange, I went back to bed and we continued discussing until that same noise now came from the right side of our bed, I got up again and nothing was there, I burst out laughing and my wife was uneasy and a little freaked out.

Again in this room, I'd see closet doors slowly close by themselves, fridge door would open by itself and the freakiest to me would be when my son was born, he'd look at the direction of the bathroom and smile/laugh, always in that direction. After my daughter was born, she'd do the exact same frickin' thing. Weird!

Paranormal #4
Post-marriage, I remember sitting in the middle of my room and my wife was in another getting a few of her things, I was looking down on the floor and putting on socks when my peripheral vision was a lady walk across my door, fast. The lady gave a similar look to my wife, immediately I got up and went after her as she went into the utility room and nothing, I called out my wife who was actually downstairs at the time.

Paranormal #5
Post-marriage, One day I returned home after work, the Mrs. was out of city with the kids and I had been informed earlier that my sister would be at home (Mind you, I have two sisters, one married the other a teenager, lets called married sister Mehreen and teen sister Sana). I honked at the gate and I was let in after a minute or so. I had one staff member coming to see me to confirm a few things so I had my servant open up the drawing room. After getting out of the car I realized that the front door of the house was open, I walk inside and take a left into my drawing room, I open the door and let the staff member inside. At this point I see Sana leave my parents room (With an annoyed face) and enter her own room, after a few seconds later I hear a huge thud sound from her room, She had gone inside her bathroom. The staff member and I discuss work for a few minutes and we were done, I offered him tea but he insisted on water. I called out Sana's name hoping she would be out by now, but to no response, I do it a couple of times more and I end up leaving the drawing room to fetch my servant instead.

After the staff member leaves, I get a little annoying as to why I was ignored by Sana. I enter her bedroom and call her out but I get no response, I knock on the bathroom door and no response, I turn the handle of the bathroom door and it isn't locked, I open it to see the lights are on but she isn't inside. Thinking nothing at this point other than the fact that the little brat must have definitely ran upstairs to her sister, I go upstairs into Mehreen's bedroom, I ask her where Sana is:

Me "Where's Sana?!"
Mehreen "She's out"
Me "Since when?"
Mehreen "She's been out since 2 hours and she is with ami"
Me "Then who the hell is downstairs and WHO OPENED THE DOOR?"
Mehreen "I did when I heard the horn, I opened it and ran upstairs, who is downstairs??"


I'll post much more later... after I get a few good stories from you guys.
Click to expand...
I've experienced the same demonic laugh as #1.
From the bed!!!
#2 is not a paranormal thing.
 
waz

waz

ADMINISTRATOR
Sep 15, 2006
20,603
83
55,997
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Got a terrible one with a good ending but will take me quite some time to write. Demons and black magic is real folks. Allah protect us all.
 
Smoke

Smoke

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
888
0
1,450
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
waz said:
Got a terrible one with a good ending but will take me quite some time to write. Demons and black magic is real folks. Allah protect us all.
Click to expand...

Please do share!
I too have a black magic experience which I will write about next, It is a super long scenario which is still not resolved. InshAllah I will share the entire thing soon.
 
AlKardai

AlKardai

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
1,584
0
2,184
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Smoke said:
Paranormal #2
I would fly back to Pakistan at the end of every semester during my university, this would be one of the things I'd look forward to at the end of every semester. I had conjured up a habit to inhibit the least visited and most separated room in the house on the second floor. The room had huge window looking out towards my terrace and giant palm trees at the front of my house. I would sleep there with the curtains withdrawn and every night I'd wake up unable to move, as if some fat-*** hippo would be holding me down, instinctively I would feel that this is paranormal, however in the moment of it I would not be scared. I would only be let go after I recite the first kalma in my heart, always instantly, I remember during the third night I didn't do it, thinking that it is because of my head position causing my body not to wake up, nope, was stuck for a while until I felt a little terror and ended up reciting the kalma, instantly broke free, I sat up, looked around, and went back to sleep on my right side.
Click to expand...


Sleep Paralysis.

Happens to me on a daily basis.

Terrifying experience when you start seeing and hearing things, but if you keep your eyes shut and keep your breathing regular, you'll go back to sleep and all will be well.
 
waz

waz

ADMINISTRATOR
Sep 15, 2006
20,603
83
55,997
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
AlKardai said:
Sleep Paralysis.

Happens to me on a daily basis.

Terrifying experience when you start seeing and hearing things, but if you keep your eyes shut and keep your breathing regular, you'll go back to sleep and all will be well.
Click to expand...

Read the Quls (surahs) bro, it won't happen.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

BANNED
Mar 1, 2015
6,334
4
6,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Smoke said:
I made this thread today to discuss any paranormal experiences anyone of you may have had. I have had plenty that I think I'd finally like to share.

Paranormal #1
My grandparents were very good and religious people, both of them died (separately) in the early hours of Friday. I had witnessed my grandfather pass away in front of my eyes when he took his last breath after foaming at the mouth. After a few of us tried CPR, we dialed an ambulance and waited for them, I had spent 19 months in the hospital with him, essentially living there with him during his stay (He had prostrate cancer). I remember going upstairs into my room after his passing (The room right above his) and I remember lying down at the foot of my bed and moments later, I hear a short, most heinous kind of demonic laughter that springs me right back up. The laughter being short made me question whether it was just in my mind or did it really happen.

Paranormal #2
I would fly back to Pakistan at the end of every semester during my university, this would be one of the things I'd look forward to at the end of every semester. I had conjured up a habit to inhibit the least visited and most separated room in the house on the second floor. The room had huge window looking out towards my terrace and giant palm trees at the front of my house. I would sleep there with the curtains withdrawn and every night I'd wake up unable to move, as if some fat-*** hippo would be holding me down, instinctively I would feel that this is paranormal, however in the moment of it I would not be scared. I would only be let go after I recite the first kalma in my heart, always instantly, I remember during the third night I didn't do it, thinking that it is because of my head position causing my body not to wake up, nope, was stuck for a while until I felt a little terror and ended up reciting the kalma, instantly broke free, I sat up, looked around, and went back to sleep on my right side.

Paranormal #3
After getting married, I moved into my grandparents room. This room was used to having prayed in consistently, the walls and ground were used to hearing surah's from the Quran. I remember one night me and my wife were discussing a matter and we heard a noise in the corner of the room, it sounded like a bunch of bags (like the ones you get from Khaadi or other clothing stores) fell down together. I turned the light on to see what it was and it was nothing, I thought maybe there were bags inside the closet that might have slipped and fell but nope, no bags there either! Strange, I went back to bed and we continued discussing until that same noise now came from the right side of our bed, I got up again and nothing was there, I burst out laughing and my wife was uneasy and a little freaked out.

Again in this room, I'd see closet doors slowly close by themselves, fridge door would open by itself and the freakiest to me would be when my son was born, he'd look at the direction of the bathroom and smile/laugh, always in that direction. After my daughter was born, she'd do the exact same frickin' thing. Weird!

Paranormal #4
Post-marriage, I remember sitting in the middle of my room and my wife was in another getting a few of her things, I was looking down on the floor and putting on socks when my peripheral vision was a lady walk across my door, fast. The lady gave a similar look to my wife, immediately I got up and went after her as she went into the utility room and nothing, I called out my wife who was actually downstairs at the time.

Paranormal #5
Post-marriage, One day I returned home after work, the Mrs. was out of city with the kids and I had been informed earlier that my sister would be at home (Mind you, I have two sisters, one married the other a teenager, lets called married sister Mehreen and teen sister Sana). I honked at the gate and I was let in after a minute or so. I had one staff member coming to see me to confirm a few things so I had my servant open up the drawing room. After getting out of the car I realized that the front door of the house was open, I walk inside and take a left into my drawing room, I open the door and let the staff member inside. At this point I see Sana leave my parents room (With an annoyed face) and enter her own room, after a few seconds later I hear a huge thud sound from her room, She had gone inside her bathroom. The staff member and I discuss work for a few minutes and we were done, I offered him tea but he insisted on water. I called out Sana's name hoping she would be out by now, but to no response, I do it a couple of times more and I end up leaving the drawing room to fetch my servant instead.

After the staff member leaves, I get a little annoying as to why I was ignored by Sana. I enter her bedroom and call her out but I get no response, I knock on the bathroom door and no response, I turn the handle of the bathroom door and it isn't locked, I open it to see the lights are on but she isn't inside. Thinking nothing at this point other than the fact that the little brat must have definitely ran upstairs to her sister, I go upstairs into Mehreen's bedroom, I ask her where Sana is:

Me "Where's Sana?!"
Mehreen "She's out"
Me "Since when?"
Mehreen "She's been out since 2 hours and she is with ami"
Me "Then who the hell is downstairs and WHO OPENED THE DOOR?"
Mehreen "I did when I heard the horn, I opened it and ran upstairs, who is downstairs??"


I'll post much more later... after I get a few good stories from you guys.
Click to expand...
I've experienced the same as #1.
From a bed!!!
#2 is not a paranormal thing.

The office where I used to work whole night alone used to be roof before construction. ..I would hear chairs swinging across the floor and bump into the cubicle walls whole night .but when I would go inside turn the lights on there would be noone there...
 
Smoke

Smoke

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
888
0
1,450
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-blitzkrieg- said:
I've experienced the same as #1.
From a bed!!!
#2 is not a paranormal thing.

The office where I used to work whole night alone used to be roof before construction. ..I would hear chairs swinging across the floor and bump into the cubicle walls...but there was noone there.
Click to expand...

Yikes, were you ever tempted or curious enough to go check it out? I might have done in your situation IF there were others that went with me.
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

BANNED
Mar 1, 2015
6,334
4
6,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Smoke said:
Yikes, were you ever tempted or curious enough to go check it out? I might have done in your situation IF there were others that went with me.
Click to expand...
Only once...lol
After that I knew what it was .
And it wasn't just me everyone there acknowledged that. And the sounds would come during daytime as well..
I left that place within a month ..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

S
  • Locked
Even in Ramadan the cursed satan wont leave me alone
2 3
Replies
39
Views
490
El Sidd
El Sidd
Ra's al Ghul
Dear Brother and Sisters i need your Zakat !
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
4K
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
Dalit
The Pakistani hockey player who died in Italy shipwreck
Replies
7
Views
371
Sliver
Sliver
khansaheeb
Rhianan Rudd: MI5 had evidence teen terror suspect was exploited Published 15 hours ago Share Rhianan Rudd IMAGE SOURCE,FAMILY HANDOUT By Daniel De S
Replies
0
Views
442
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
O
  • Article
Woman who lied about grooming gang guilty of perverting course of justice
Replies
1
Views
470
omegared
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom