Paranormal Experiences - Post yours

I made this thread today to discuss any paranormal experiences anyone of you may have had. I have had plenty that I think I'd finally like to share.



Paranormal #1

My grandparents were very good and religious people, both of them died (separately) in the early hours of Friday. I had witnessed my grandfather pass away in front of my eyes when he took his last breath after foaming at the mouth. After a few of us tried CPR, we dialed an ambulance and waited for them, I had spent 19 months in the hospital with him, essentially living there with him during his stay (He had prostrate cancer). I remember going upstairs into my room after his passing (The room right above his) and I remember lying down at the foot of my bed and moments later, I hear a short, most heinous kind of demonic laughter that springs me right back up. The laughter being short made me question whether it was just in my mind or did it really happen.



Paranormal #2

I would fly back to Pakistan at the end of every semester during my university, this would be one of the things I'd look forward to at the end of every semester. I had conjured up a habit to inhibit the least visited and most separated room in the house on the second floor. The room had huge window looking out towards my terrace and giant palm trees at the front of my house. I would sleep there with the curtains withdrawn and every night I'd wake up unable to move, as if some fat-*** hippo would be holding me down, instinctively I would feel that this is paranormal, however in the moment of it I would not be scared. I would only be let go after I recite the first kalma in my heart, always instantly, I remember during the third night I didn't do it, thinking that it is because of my head position causing my body not to wake up, nope, was stuck for a while until I felt a little terror and ended up reciting the kalma, instantly broke free, I sat up, looked around, and went back to sleep on my right side.



Paranormal #3

After getting married, I moved into my grandparents room. This room was used to having prayed in consistently, the walls and ground were used to hearing surah's from the Quran. I remember one night me and my wife were discussing a matter and we heard a noise in the corner of the room, it sounded like a bunch of bags (like the ones you get from Khaadi or other clothing stores) fell down together. I turned the light on to see what it was and it was nothing, I thought maybe there were bags inside the closet that might have slipped and fell but nope, no bags there either! Strange, I went back to bed and we continued discussing until that same noise now came from the right side of our bed, I got up again and nothing was there, I burst out laughing and my wife was uneasy and a little freaked out.



Again in this room, I'd see closet doors slowly close by themselves, fridge door would open by itself and the freakiest to me would be when my son was born, he'd look at the direction of the bathroom and smile/laugh, always in that direction. After my daughter was born, she'd do the exact same frickin' thing. Weird!



Paranormal #4

Post-marriage, I remember sitting in the middle of my room and my wife was in another getting a few of her things, I was looking down on the floor and putting on socks when my peripheral vision was a lady walk across my door, fast. The lady gave a similar look to my wife, immediately I got up and went after her as she went into the utility room and nothing, I called out my wife who was actually downstairs at the time.



Paranormal #5

Post-marriage, One day I returned home after work, the Mrs. was out of city with the kids and I had been informed earlier that my sister would be at home (Mind you, I have two sisters, one married the other a teenager, lets called married sister Mehreen and teen sister Sana). I honked at the gate and I was let in after a minute or so. I had one staff member coming to see me to confirm a few things so I had my servant open up the drawing room. After getting out of the car I realized that the front door of the house was open, I walk inside and take a left into my drawing room, I open the door and let the staff member inside. At this point I see Sana leave my parents room (With an annoyed face) and enter her own room, after a few seconds later I hear a huge thud sound from her room, She had gone inside her bathroom. The staff member and I discuss work for a few minutes and we were done, I offered him tea but he insisted on water. I called out Sana's name hoping she would be out by now, but to no response, I do it a couple of times more and I end up leaving the drawing room to fetch my servant instead.



After the staff member leaves, I get a little annoying as to why I was ignored by Sana. I enter her bedroom and call her out but I get no response, I knock on the bathroom door and no response, I turn the handle of the bathroom door and it isn't locked, I open it to see the lights are on but she isn't inside. Thinking nothing at this point other than the fact that the little brat must have definitely ran upstairs to her sister, I go upstairs into Mehreen's bedroom, I ask her where Sana is:



Me "Where's Sana?!"

Mehreen "She's out"

Me "Since when?"

Mehreen "She's been out since 2 hours and she is with ami"

Me "Then who the hell is downstairs and WHO OPENED THE DOOR?"

Mehreen "I did when I heard the horn, I opened it and ran upstairs, who is downstairs??"





I'll post much more later... after I get a few good stories from you guys.