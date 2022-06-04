Paralysed during army training, Kanij Fatema becomes major

Captain Kanij Fatema, who was paralysed in an accident during her army training at Bangladesh Military Academy on September 18, 2012, has been promoted to the rank of Major.





Kanij Fatema's spine broke due to the accident, according to a press release issued by ISPR.



However, Kanij Fatema, who joined the army in 2011, was determined to serve the country even after the accident.



Bangladesh Army had awarded her commission with long-term 69 BMA courseunder special consideration for her indomitable spirit in 2013, adds the release.



Her physical restrictions have succumbed to her will power. This honour by Bangladesh Army will always be exemplary in historyfor the progress of the country's women, the release added.



