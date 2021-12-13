Paradise on earth - Pakistan's unique way of living mountain valley cities, towns and settlements

This type of living is pretty unique in Pakistan and majority do that even Inside Islamabad you could see things like this kind of dwellings on a higher altitude with greenery surrounding villas and sometimes builders automatically go for that to create that uniqueness feeling of being surrounded by nature itself.. Maybe the world's highest high altitude and valley dwellers exist in Pakistan even these in the cities seek to slowly go higher altitude with a separated space where houses and villas typically are separated by some distance in most of the time that space is key and symbolizes breathing spaces and privacy freedom.. Pakistan is privacy oriented society where the Man seeks separate space where his wife and kids could roam it is like their own alternate world where the next neighbouring house sitting closest is some distance away hence the space it is like each Man lives in his own alternative world this is the purpose.. You could sometimes come to a higher altitude valley villa and strangely enough the next house is like 100-200 meters away but majority of the time it is just 20-50meters away from each other but still that is quite the space