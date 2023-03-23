Parade is happening, guys

Just as according to the SOP's and military hieararchy the junior rank and file have to obey the orders of the senior Generals to Liet. Generals and they consider this normal, they, the Generals think the Awam, the civilians need to obey their orders...



This is inbuilt, intrinsic and by default and they also think they are the son of the soils and true heirs, waris of the state of Pakistan.



The feudals, waderas thought and of Generals are exactly the same.