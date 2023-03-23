What's new

Parade is happening, guys

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

فوجی ہیں بھی بھیڑ بکریاں جو اپنے آفیسرز کا ہر غلط صحیح کام کرنے کو تیار ہیں چاہ وہ ملک سے غداری اور آئین شکنی ہی کیوں نا ہو ۔۔ یہ فوج روگ ہے
 
V

villageidiot

That's the point
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Just as according to the SOP's and military hieararchy the junior rank and file have to obey the orders of the senior Generals to Liet. Generals and they consider this normal, they, the Generals think the Awam, the civilians need to obey their orders...

This is inbuilt, intrinsic and by default and they also think they are the son of the soils and true heirs, waris of the state of Pakistan.

The feudals, waderas thought and of Generals are exactly the same.
 
H

HerbertPervert

The Bengalis corrected this arrogance in East Pakistan by showing the army that they are mortal and that fighting an entire people is suicide. Perhaps something similar is needed again in what's left of Pakistan.
 
F

Friday

Jeeda Changar was also awarded for Hussan-e-Karkardagi where both "hussan" and "karkardagi" were missing.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Bengalis had the support of India when finally the Indian army invaded and Pak Fauj surrendered. Here in west Pak this is not the likely scenario for obvious reasons.

Yes if this fiasco goes out of hands, there could be secession of KPK and part of Balochistan joining Afghanistan and Talibs supporting it, they had this aspirations since frontier and FATA joined Pak, earlier was part of Afghanistan.

The grave danger lurking and Army deliberately doing this on US orders and to please her.
 
S

STREANH

Location of that video gives me the game of thrones vibes, very scenic and something out of a fantasy movie. Where is it?
 
H

HerbertPervert

Pakistan is bankrupt. IMF nor Saudi are lending money. Critical imports will soon come to standstill and army will be unable to afford weapons, pay salaries, etc. The USSR with its nuclear arsenal couldn't survive economic collapse. If secession movements start at this ideal time, even if India doesn't get involved due to nuclear threat, how will the army afford insurgency?

Remember, the matric pass people running this 3rd rate establishment brought Pakistan to this point. If only IQ tests were administered to filter the flow of stupidity to the top echelons, maybe Pakistan wouldn't have lost all the land it did.
 

