Parade is happening, guys

That's the pointفوجی ہیں بھی بھیڑ بکریاں جو اپنے آفیسرز کا ہر غلط صحیح کام کرنے کو تیار ہیں چاہ وہ ملک سے غداری اور آئین شکنی ہی کیوں نا ہو ۔۔ یہ فوج روگ ہے
The Bengalis corrected this arrogance in East Pakistan by showing the army that they are mortal and that fighting an entire people is suicide. Perhaps something similar is needed again in what's left of Pakistan.Just as according to the SOP's and military hieararchy the junior rank and file have to obey the orders of the senior Generals to Liet. Generals and they consider this normal, they, the Generals think the Awam, the civilians need to obey their orders...
This is inbuilt, intrinsic and by default and they also think they are the son of the soils and true heirs, waris of the state of Pakistan.
The feudals, waderas thought and of Generals are exactly the same.
The Bengalis corrected this arrogance in East Pakistan by showing the army that they are mortal and that fighting an entire people is suicide. Perhaps something similar is needed again in what's left of Pakistan.
First time in many years and no one even turned on the tv in the morning in my house today.thanks god did not saw these sour generals faces on TV today
Pakistan is bankrupt. IMF nor Saudi are lending money. Critical imports will soon come to standstill and army will be unable to afford weapons, pay salaries, etc. The USSR with its nuclear arsenal couldn't survive economic collapse. If secession movements start at this ideal time, even if India doesn't get involved due to nuclear threat, how will the army afford insurgency?Bengalis had the support of India when finally the Indian army invaded and Pak Fauj surrendered. Here in west Pak this is not the likely scenario for obvious reasons.
Yes if this fiasco goes out of hands, there could be secession of KPK and part of Balochistan joining Afghanistan and Talibs supporting it.
The grave danger lurking and Army deliberately doing this on US orders and to please her.
baki sara mulk to jesy raat bher jaag ker intzar kerta rahan in bandroon ka dance dekhny ke liyeFirst time in many years and no one even turned on the tv in the morning in my house today.
My bad I was a faujeet ealrier.baki sara mulk to jesy raat bher jaag ker intzar kerta rahan in bandroon ka dance dekhny ke liye
Suwar e Ala Whisky wala.Very apt. Bhair bakriyun ki fauj.