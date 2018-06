Papers of 13 out of 18 PK-42 candidates rejected

only 5 candidates were allowed to contest the election.

All the candidates

except Ahmed Shah of PML-N are totally unknown

one of them, the TLYR candidate Waseem is not even the resident of the constituency

all other returning officers of the country should also follow him by giving bold and free verdicts to bring a real change in the country and to make the Parliament clean from the corrupt elements.