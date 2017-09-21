What's new

Panic in Pakistan as UAE demands its $1 billion back

Status
Not open for further replies.
P

PK784

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 3, 2019
32
0
41
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
So far only covered in Indian media. But interesting read if this story gets confirmed.


zeenews.india.com

Panic in Pakistan government as UAE demands its $1 billion back

The one billion dollars are deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank of the country. The deadline to return back $1 billion is March 12.
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com


New Delhi: Top officials of the Pakistan government are in panic mode after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has demanded its one billion dollars back.

The one billion dollars are deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank of the country. The deadline to return back $1 billion is March 12. The money has been demanded as the amount has reached its maturity.
 
Vapour

Vapour

FULL MEMBER
Jul 2, 2020
723
2
937
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
PK784 said:
So far only covered in Indian media. But interesting read if this story gets confirmed.


zeenews.india.com

Panic in Pakistan government as UAE demands its $1 billion back

The one billion dollars are deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank of the country. The deadline to return back $1 billion is March 12.
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com


New Delhi: Top officials of the Pakistan government are in panic mode after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has demanded its one billion dollars back.

The one billion dollars are deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank of the country. The deadline to return back $1 billion is March 12. The money has been demanded as the amount has reached its maturity.
Click to expand...
Reported because of Indian news source.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
Expose: Trading scam masterminds unmasked in the UAE
Replies
0
Views
518
somebozo
S
The SC
Operation Blue Tulsi: 15 Years in Planning, 10 Years in Preparation and Today in Execution - A Must
2
Replies
23
Views
3K
punit
P
Barrett
Operation Blue Tulsi
Replies
12
Views
3K
Fracker
F
haji.muhammad
Operation Blue Tulsi - Indian and Israeli Plan
2
Replies
20
Views
19K
Soumitra
Soumitra
MBI Munshi
  • Locked
Operation Blue Tulsi: 15 Years in Planning, 10 Years in Preparation and Today in Exec
2
Replies
15
Views
15K
sparklingway
sparklingway

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom