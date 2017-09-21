Panic in Pakistan as UAE demands its $1 billion back

Panic in Pakistan government as UAE demands its $1 billion back The one billion dollars are deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank of the country. The deadline to return back $1 billion is March 12.

So far only covered in Indian media. But interesting read if this story gets confirmed.Top officials of the Pakistan government are in panic mode after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has demanded its one billion dollars back.The one billion dollars are deposited with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank of the country. The deadline to return back $1 billion is March 12. The money has been demanded as the amount has reached its maturity.